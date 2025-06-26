The confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok ended in disarray on June 26 without addressing key allegations, including the suspicious growth of his personal assets. While the opposition People Power Party was criticized for weak vetting, the ruling Democratic Party also came under fire for defending the nominee despite his failure to submit key documents. For the first time since the confirmation hearing system was introduced in 2000, a prime ministerial hearing was held without a single witness or reference. With a majority in the National Assembly, the Democratic Party has indicated it will push through Kim’s confirmation regardless of opposition consent. [PARK YONG-SEOK]