Are you an introvert? Rethinking labels in the post-pandemic workplace

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve noticed a sharp decline in the social skills of new employees. It’s taking longer than ever for them to adapt and demonstrate their capabilities within organizations.”This was the candid concern shared by several corporate executives I recently met. They noted a growing number of new hires who seem to struggle with communication, particularly those who identify as introverted. Many spent their formative years isolated during the pandemic, with limited opportunities to interact socially, and are now entering the workforce with underdeveloped interpersonal skills.The same pattern is evident in classrooms. At the start of this semester, I asked my students to introduce themselves. Most turned to the MBTI personality test to describe who they are. Surprisingly, over 80 percent identified as introverts. They explained that their introversion made them shy, uncomfortable with public speaking and stressed about group projects.As a result, encouraging lively discussion in class has become increasingly difficult. Students are more hesitant to speak, and a clear reluctance to participate in team projects has emerged. When group presentations are required, the role of spokesperson almost always falls to the one or two extroverts in the group. It’s as if many students are wearing invisible masks, shielding themselves behind the label of “introvert.” With graduation looming for many of them, I cannot help but wonder how they will manage in the workplace.The popularity of MBTI testing has left a noticeable imprint on organizational culture. On a positive note, it has helped younger generations — the so-called MZ generation — better understand themselves and others. Compared to older generations, who tend to tolerate stress without externalizing it, the MZ generation is more emotionally sensitive and has welcomed MBTI as a tool for processing interpersonal dynamics. The test has encouraged a broader acceptance of individual differences and promoted empathy and mutual respect.One of the test’s most talked-about features is its division between introversion and extroversion. In contrast to earlier generations that often felt pressured to act extroverted because it was considered socially advantageous, today’s younger workers embrace introversion as a natural personality trait. They also try to respect the temperaments of others. In some cases, once a colleague identifies as an introvert, those around them instinctively adjust expectations, creating an atmosphere of careful consideration.However, many psychologists have raised valid criticisms of the MBTI. Reducing human personality to 16 types is overly simplistic, and the binary between introversion and extroversion is particularly flawed. Social behavior and energy direction are not sufficient criteria for such categorization. The measures used are often imprecise, and the results can vary significantly with each attempt.Thus, defining oneself as either introvert or extrovert based on a test or two can be misleading — and limiting. For members of an organization in particular, self-identifying as an introvert can create invisible barriers. If one begins to internalize the belief that difficulties in communication are inherent to personality and then seeks validation for that belief from others, this can further isolate them in a professional environment where collaboration and communication are essential.It is not introversion per se that puts people at a disadvantage in the workplace. Rather, it is the failure to develop and demonstrate key capabilities such as communication, collaboration and leadership — skills crucial to any organization’s success. Introverts must recognize their own tendencies while also finding ways to offset them through deliberate action.For instance, if speaking in front of others feels intimidating, the solution is to prepare more thoroughly. Numerous examples show that even naturally introverted individuals can deliver confident presentations or lead discussions when well prepared. Introverts may also excel at listening, a valuable trait in group settings. If public feedback feels daunting, a well-crafted written memo after the meeting can be just as effective. Through tailored methods like these, introverts can engage in meaningful communication on their own terms.Ultimately, the more important task is not to box oneself into categories like introvert or extrovert, but to actively search for one’s own rhythm of growth. While individual traits deserve respect, the human personality is far more complex than what such binary frameworks can capture. To use personality tests as a shield is to sell short one’s own potential.