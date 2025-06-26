Look beyond the horizon: Fostering a culture of intellectual exchange
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 00:06
Lee Woo Young
The author is an HCMC distinguished professor at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study.
“He was out of my league, so I gave up. Still, I can’t forget him.”
This refrain, from an old song, was often hummed by Heisuke Hironaka, the 1970 Fields Medalist, during his years studying alongside mathematical giants like David Mumford and Michael Artin. Hironaka once shared this story when I met him while he was teaching a student named Huh June (June E Huh) at Seoul National University as a visiting professor. He added, “Young scholars must have opportunities to engage with the world’s best. They grow through despair.”
Today, the speed and complexity of scientific progress have outpaced what even the most brilliant individual can track alone. In response, universities and research institutes worldwide have adopted collaborative models of “collective intelligence.” Leading institutions like the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, the Isaac Newton Institute in Cambridge, and the Institut des Hautes Etudes Scientifiques near Paris regularly host Fields Medalists and other top scholars. These academics engage in vigorous discussions with emerging researchers, shaping the next generation of scientific thought.
We look forward to a time when world-class scholars will routinely spend time there, engaging in spirited exchanges with Korea’s young researchers. Science is a long journey. While it may be tempting to focus on immediate rewards, we must lift our gaze to what lies beyond the near horizon.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
