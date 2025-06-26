Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo reaches base three times in 8-5 loss to Marlins
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 18:11
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo reached base three times with two walks and a hit-by-pitch in an 8-5 loss to the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Lee, 26, started as the No. 6 hitter and center fielder. He went 0-for-1 in four plate appearances, with two walks, a hit-by-pitch and one strikeout.
His season batting average dipped slightly from .253 to .252, with 73 hits in 290 at-bats.
Lee first stepped up to the plate in the second inning and was hit by the first pitch from Marlins starter Edward Cabrera.
He attempted to steal second during Willy Adames’ at-bat but was thrown out, ending a scoring opportunity.
In the fifth inning, Lee drew a leadoff walk and later scored after an Adames single, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly by Christian Koss, tying the game at 2-2.
The Giants gave up two runs in the eighth to trail 4-2 but mounted a comeback in the ninth.
After Marlins closer Calvin Faucher hit two batters in a row, Lee walked to load the bases with no outs.
Adames drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, with and Patrick Bailey following with an RBI single to left, tying the game at 4-4.
But Lee was thrown out at home while trying to score from second, sending the game to extra innings.
The Marlin pulled ahead in the 10th with four runs to secure the win, handing the Giants their second straight loss against the team.
The Giants now stand at 44-36, tied with the San Diego Padres for second place in the National League West.
Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kim Hye-sung, meanwhile, appeared as a defensive substitute in the ninth inning of an 8-1 road win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Kim did not have a plate appearance or touch the ball on defense.
With the victory, the Dodgers became the first National League team to reach 50 wins this season, improving to 50-31 and holding firm atop the NL West.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)