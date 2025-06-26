Korean stars in limbo as Europe’s transfer window stays quiet
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 13:44
-
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
Three weeks have passed since the European summer transfer market opened and there’s been no movement for any of the most prominent Korean players despite significant questions remaining over nearly all their futures.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, captain of club and country and probably the most famous Asian footballer of all time, remains firmly in north London despite rumors of a possible transfer.
Rumors that the Spurs’ stalwart could be on the move persist every year, but a disappointing campaign last season has added credibility this year. That said, Son recently captained the club to its first trophy in 17 years and is believed to be locked in at least until the end of a preseason Asian tour. A move at the end of the summer is still possible, although the UEFA Super Cup with Paris Saint-Germain on Aug. 13 does provide a tantalizing opportunity for a major Korean derby.
That is, of course, assuming that Lee Kang-in stays at PSG. The fiery midfielder is never short of a transfer rumor or two, and so far this summer has been linked to Napoli, Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid.
Lee’s playing time was limited at PSG last season and it’s likely he is interested in a move, but finding a club willing to drop what is reported to be a 30-to-35-million-euro ($35-to-41-million) transfer fee will be a struggle.
Back in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan managed just 48 minutes on the pitch since the start of February, with new manager Vitor Pereira finding significant success with other players.
The 29-year-old is rumored to be keen on a move, and it is likely the club would do little to stop him, although a solid preseason showing and an injury-free run could slot him back into the squad following the departure of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha.
That chance might prove to be too little, too late for Hwang Hee-chan, however, with the Bull remaining the most likely Korean player in Europe to jump ship this summer.
Over in Germany, Bayern Munich have reportedly dropped Kim Min-jae’s market value from 50 million euros to 35 million euros, and Korean media reported earlier last month that Liverpool are seriously considering the Korean monster. The hope is that he’ll form a center back pairing with captain Virgil van Dijk, a move that would be a step forward for Kim despite his struggles at Bayern.
Down in Mainz, Lee Jae-sung remains a club favorite and is unlikely to go anywhere. Across the border in the Netherlands, Feyenoord’s Hwang In-beom was linked to a possible Roma move earlier in the year but that story appears to have petered out.
Having only moved to Feyenoord last year and with so much disruption in his earlier career, bigger clubs may want to give Hwang another season in the Netherlands to see how he settles in before seeking a transfer.
Feyenoord have been linked to another Korean player this summer, Stoke City winger Bae Jun-ho. The 21-year-old had three goals and five assists in the Championship this season and is likely to draw more interest this summer.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)