 Ulsan HD lose to Dortmund to wrap up winless Club World Cup
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:36
Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellinghamm, background, stops Ulsan HD's Kim Min-hyeok during the Club World Cup Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan in Cincinnati, United States, June 25, 2025. [YONHAP]

Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellinghamm, background, stops Ulsan HD's Kim Min-hyeok during the Club World Cup Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan in Cincinnati, United States, June 25, 2025. [YONHAP]


Ulsan HD FC have wrapped up their short FIFA Club World Cup journey with a third straight loss, falling to Borussia Dortmund to bow out with a winless record.
 
Ulsan HD, three-time defending K League 1 champions, were thoroughly outplayed in their 1-0 loss to the German club in their final Group F match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.
 

Only some brilliant saves by goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo kept the score respectable for Ulsan HD, who failed to attempt a shot on goal in the first half.
 
Ulsan HD's fate had already been sealed before this match, following a 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns FC and a 4-2 defeat to Fluminense FC. Dortmund, after a goalless draw against Fluminense and a 4-3 win over Sundowns, had not yet clinched a knockout berth before this match.
 
But it was complete domination by Dortmund in the first half. After peppering Jo with one dangerous shot after another, they finally scored in the 36th minute.
 
Dortmund pressed high to cause a Ulsan turnover near the box, and Jobe Bellingham set up Daniel Svensson for a left-footed finish.
 
Ulsan HD FC goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo reacts to a play against Borussia Dortmund during the teams' Group F match of the FIFA Club World Cup at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 25, 2025, in this Reuters photo. [YONHAP]

Ulsan HD FC goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo reacts to a play against Borussia Dortmund during the teams' Group F match of the FIFA Club World Cup at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 25, 2025, in this Reuters photo. [YONHAP]

Serhou Guirassy, who was denied by Jo multiple times earlier in the match, nearly doubled Dortmund's lead with his stoppage-time header, only to be turned aside by Jo again.
 
It was the same story in the second half, with Ulsan looking flustered in the face of Dortmund's pressing. Jo's further heroics in goal — most notably a diving stop on Yan Couto in the 83rd minute — prevented Dortmund from adding to their lead.
 
Ulsan finished with three shot attempts, compared to Dortmund's 28.
 
Dortmund won Group F with seven points. Fluminense joined them in the knockout stage after a goalless draw against Sundowns on Wednesday put them in second place in the group. 

