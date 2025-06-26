Genesis becomes 1st official vehicle sponsor of PGA Tour through 2030
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 12:24
Genesis, Hyundai Motor’s premium brand, will become the first-ever official vehicle sponsor of the PGA Tour, the U.S.-based golf organization announced Wednesday, a day before the Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off in Detroit.
Under the agreement, Genesis will showcase its vehicles at PGA Tour and Champions Tour events and receive prominent brand exposure during tournament broadcasts and across various media outlets as the global official vehicle of the PGA Tour through 2030.
While corporate sponsorships are nothing new to the Tour, Genesis’ designation marks a notable first. In its 57-year history, the PGA Tour has never granted the title of “official vehicle” to a single automaker — a reflection of the automotive industry’s size and competitiveness.
The announcement caught many by surprise, especially since BMW currently holds the title sponsorship of the PGA Tour’s playoff event. Genesis securing the official vehicle designation regardless surprised even Tour insiders. The timing was also significant — the deal was revealed ahead of a tournament in Detroit, a city synonymous with the American auto industry.
Until just five to six years ago, the PGA Tour was a crowded battleground for global carmakers. German giants like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, U.S. brands including Ford, Chrysler and Cadillac and Japanese automakers such as Toyota, Honda and Nissan all competed for visibility. But as the industry pivots from internal combustion engines to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, space has opened for new contenders. Genesis has stepped into that gap and has steadily expanded its influence on the Tour.
Genesis began its relationship with the PGA Tour in 2015 by sponsoring the Presidents Cup in Korea. The company later took over the Los Angeles Open, previously backed by Nissan for 21 years until 2008, rebranding it as the Genesis Invitational. The tournament has since become a case study in successful sports marketing. Genesis partnered with the Tiger Woods Foundation, bringing Woods on board as the tournament host and elevating the event’s stature among both players and fans.
The Genesis Invitational has since earned “invitational” status — a distinction shared only with events hosted by Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, in addition to Woods. It now ranks among the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar.
Genesis also played a strategic role during a turbulent period for the Tour. In 2022, as the emergence of LIV Golf threatened to destabilize professional golf, Genesis became the title sponsor of the Genesis Scottish Open — the first tournament jointly organized by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The event, held the week before The Open Championship, has since attracted top-tier players from both tours and significantly boosted Genesis’ brand recognition. The company’s sponsorship at that moment also cemented its status as a dependable partner during a time of crisis.
With this new agreement, Genesis expands its role beyond official vehicle sponsor to become an official mobility partner of the PGA Tour.
The deal also marks a significant first step under the leadership of the PGA Tour’s new CEO, Brian Rolapp, a former NFL executive credited with negotiating a $110 billion media rights deal during his time there. Rolapp, seen by some as a future NFL commissioner, is expected to bring strong leadership to the Tour. The agreement with Genesis was finalized with his signature.
