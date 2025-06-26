 Global cocaine boom keeps setting new records, UN report says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Global cocaine boom keeps setting new records, UN report says

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:55
A view shows drug packages displayed to the media, following Costa Rican authorities' seizure of over three tons of cocaine hidden in a container of fresh fruit intended for European markets, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on June 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A view shows drug packages displayed to the media, following Costa Rican authorities' seizure of over three tons of cocaine hidden in a container of fresh fruit intended for European markets, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on June 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The global cocaine trade keeps setting new records, with cocaine the world's fastest-growing illicit drug market as Colombia's production surges along with users in Europe and North and South America, a United Nations report published on Thursday said.
 
The annual UN Office on Drugs and Crime's (UNODC) World Drug Report showed that in 2023, the latest year for which comprehensive data was available, the cocaine trade went from strength to strength.
 

Related Article

 
"Production, seizures and use of cocaine all hit new highs in 2023, making cocaine the world's fastest-growing illicit drug market," the Vienna-based UNODC said in a statement.
 
On the supply side, global estimated illegal production of cocaine rose by around a third to a record of more than 3,708 tons, mainly because of an increase in the area devoted to illicit coca bush cultivation in Colombia and updated data that showed the yield there was roughly 50 percent higher than in 2022.
 
The estimated number of cocaine users globally also kept growing, reaching 25 million people in 2023, up from 17 million 10 years earlier, the UNODC said.
 
"North America, Western and Central Europe and South America continue to constitute the largest markets for cocaine, on the basis of the number of people who used drugs in the past year and on data derived from wastewater analysis," it said.
 
A police officer carries a bundle of cocaine, as a part of high seas drug seizures by the Salvadoran Naval Force, presented during a press conference at a base in San Luis la Herradura, El Salvador, June 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A police officer carries a bundle of cocaine, as a part of high seas drug seizures by the Salvadoran Naval Force, presented during a press conference at a base in San Luis la Herradura, El Salvador, June 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The synthetic drug market also continues to expand, helped by low operational costs and reduced risk of detection for those making or smuggling the drugs, the UNODC said.
 
The leading drugs there were amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS) like methamphetamine and amphetamine.
 
"Seizures of ATS reached a record high in 2023 and accounted for almost half of all global seizures of synthetic drugs, followed by synthetic opioids, including fentanyl," the UNODC said.

Reuters
tags cocaine drugs

More in World

Commuter traffic stops for whales on Australia's humpback highway

Russia says it downs 50 Ukrainian drones overnight

Global cocaine boom keeps setting new records, UN report says

Thai and Cambodian leaders visit disputed border as tensions simmer

Trump says U.S. and Iranian officials will talk next week as cease-fire holds

Related Stories

3 British nationals accused of smuggling drugs face the death penalty in Indonesia

Two tons of cocaine seized from foreign ship in Korea's biggest drug bust

Meth traces found in all wastewater plants surveyed by gov't

Customs seize 720 kgs of cocaine from container ship in Busan Port

Two tons of cocaine seized from ship on Korea's east coast
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)