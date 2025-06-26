Russia says it downs 50 Ukrainian drones overnight
Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 16:05
Russia's air defense units destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Nearly half of the drones were downed over the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. The rest were destroyed over several Russian regions, including three in the Moscow region, the ministry added.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
