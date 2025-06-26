 Thai and Cambodian leaders visit disputed border as tensions simmer
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Thai and Cambodian leaders visit disputed border as tensions simmer

Published: 26 Jun. 2025, 15:53
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra walks after a cabinet meeting as she battles to stay in power after drawing sharp criticism of her handling of a border row with Cambodia and the government has promised a cabinet reshuffle this week, at the Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 24. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra walks after a cabinet meeting as she battles to stay in power after drawing sharp criticism of her handling of a border row with Cambodia and the government has promised a cabinet reshuffle this week, at the Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 24. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia are visiting different parts of their disputed land border on Thursday as tensions between the two neighbors simmer over a territorial dispute and the Thai government teeters on the brink of collapse.
 
The deterioration of relations was sparked by brief armed clashes in a border area late last month that left one Cambodian soldier dead.
 

Related Article

 
What followed were a series of tit-for-tat measures by both countries including troops mobilizations, Cambodia's suspension of all fuel and gas imports from its neighbor, and the partial closure of checkpoints by Thailand along the 817 kilometers (508 miles) land border.
 
The conflict has added fuel to a crisis facing Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is battling to revive a faltering economy and scrambling to keep a fragile coalition together in the face of protests as well as a parliamentary no confidence vote.
 
As she arrived on Thursday morning at the Thai border town of Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province, opposite Cambodia's Poipet, Paetongtarn was greeted by a crowd of supporters, with several of them holding a large sign saying "Love You Prime Minister Paetongtarn".
 
The Prime Minister said the purpose of her visit was to survey the ongoing crackdown on transnational crime and gauge the impact of border restrictions, which saw Thailand halting all vehicles, tourists and traders from all land border crossings into Cambodia.
 
"We want to see the impact from this policy and what the government can do to help, this is our main goal for the visit today," Paetongtarn said in a meeting with officials.
 
The Thai Prime Minister earlier this week linked the proliferation of illegal online scam centers to Cambodia, but Cambodian authorities have denied involvement.
 
At another part of the border, former Cambodian premier Hun Sen on Thursday morning visited troops and officials in Oddar Meanchey province, opposite the Thai province of Surin.
 
Cambodian people queue to cross the closed Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint after the Thai military closed border crossings into Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, citing security concerns as tensions simmer over a long-standing border dispute, in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand, June 24, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Cambodian people queue to cross the closed Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint after the Thai military closed border crossings into Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, citing security concerns as tensions simmer over a long-standing border dispute, in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand, June 24, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Local media footage showed Hun Sen, in military fatigues, arriving by helicopter and meeting with officials in the area.
 
The two leaders has until recently enjoyed warm personal ties, helped by the close relationship between Hun Sen and Paetongtarn's influential father, Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
 
But in a leaked phone conversation with Hun Sen, Paetongtarn was heard denigrating a Thai military commander — a red line in a country in which the military holds significant clout — piling political pressure on the Thai government.
 
The prime minister has since apologized over the leaked call but the incident was used as a justification by the Bhumjaithai party to leave the government coalition last week.
 
Bhumjaithai said earlier this week that it will seek a parliamentary no confidence vote against Prime Minister Paetongtarn and her cabinet over the leaked call.
 
Paetongtarn is also facing judicial scrutiny after a group of senators gave the Constitutional Court and a national antigraft body a wide remit to investigate her conduct. Decisions from either bodies could lead to her removal.
 
Antigovernment groups are also planning a street protest starting Saturday, demanding her resignation.

Reuters
tags thailand cambodia

More in World

Commuter traffic stops for whales on Australia's humpback highway

Russia says it downs 50 Ukrainian drones overnight

Global cocaine boom keeps setting new records, UN report says

Thai and Cambodian leaders visit disputed border as tensions simmer

Trump says U.S. and Iranian officials will talk next week as cease-fire holds

Related Stories

Suspect arrested in Cambodia in connection to murder of Korean tourist in Thailand

K-water discusses plans for Mekong River cooperation

Cambodia ready to attract tourists, its tourism ministry says

Free trade talks

Planning ahead

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)