 July deadline for reciprocal tariffs could be extended: White House
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

July deadline for reciprocal tariffs could be extended: White House

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 16:32
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a tariff announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on April 2. [EPA/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a tariff announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on April 2. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration could extend its pause on reciprocal tariffs, which is set to expire next month, a White House spokesperson said Thursday, as Korea and other countries continue talks with Washington to avoid or minimize the impact of the new tariffs.
 
Karoline Leavitt made the remarks as Trump's suspension of reciprocal tariffs, including 25 percent duties on Korea, is set to end on July 8. Seoul has been trying to reach a deal with the Trump administration regarding tariffs and other related issues before the pause expires.
 

Related Article

 
“Perhaps it could be extended, but that's a decision for the president to make,” Leavitt told a press briefing.
 
On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs intended to match what other countries impose on U.S. goods. The steep tariffs took effect on April 9, but Trump paused them for 90 days that same day to allow for negotiations.
 
Earlier this month, Trump signaled his openness to extending the pause but said that an extension might not be necessary.
 
Meanwhile, Trump said his administration signed a trade deal with China on Wednesday.
 
“We just signed with China yesterday ... just signed with China,” he said during a White House event on a spending bill.
 
He did not elaborate on the deal but stressed that the United States is “starting to open up China.”
 
He also said that a deal is coming up “maybe with India.”
 
The president reiterated that the United States won't make deals with “everybody.”
 
“We are just going to send them a letter saying, 'Thank you very much. You are going to pay 25, 35, 45 percent.' That's the easy way,” he said, apparently signaling that his administration wants to accelerate trade talks. 

Reuters
tags Donald Trump Tariff Deadline

More in Economy

July deadline for reciprocal tariffs could be extended: White House

President Lee's first real estate clampdown: A 600 million won cap on mortgages

Debt relief a Band-Aid for small merchants, but the cure may be big-box stores

U.S. sets process to expand auto parts subject to 25% tariffs

Busan Design Festival 2025

Related Stories

Trump signs proclamation easing impact of auto part tariffs on U.S.-assembled cars

Trump says he won't 'bend' on tariffs

Trump administration announces one-month tariff exemption on cars coming through Usmca

Trump says he will announce a range of tariffs over 'next month or sooner'

Profit warnings and uncertainty as Trump tariffs send a chill through businesses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)