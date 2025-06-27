 Seoul shares open tad lower on battery, auto losses
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 13:51
A screen in Hana Bank's tarding room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on June 27, 2025. [YONHAP]

Shares opened slightly lower Friday, as investors continued to cash in recent gains.
 
The Kospi shed 7.84 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,071.72 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
The overall losses were led by battery and automotive shares, with top battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution down 1.01 percent and leading automaker Hyundai Motor falling 0.95 percent.
 
Internet portal operators and refiners also extended their losses. Top portal firm Naver slid 0.96 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation tumbled 1.2 percent.
 
Chip shares traded mixed, with Samsung Electronics up 0.33 percent and rival SK hynix falling 1.54 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,355.15 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 1.75 won from the previous session.

