LG enters space sector, eyeing Naro rocket launch later this year
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 17:15 Updated: 27 Jun. 2025, 17:29
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
LG Group is making a strategic push into the aerospace sector, aiming to position itself as a key private player in Korea’s burgeoning “New Space” ecosystem. The tech giant plans to support the fourth and fifth launches of the Naro rocket, scheduled for later this year and in 2026.
The conglomerate hosted a roundtable with the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) at LG Science Park in Magok-dong, western Seoul, on Friday to discuss expanding private-sector participation in space initiatives.
The meeting brought together top technical leaders from across LG affiliates. Among them were LG Group Technology Council Chairman Chung Sue-hyun, LG Innotek Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Noh Seung-won, LG Energy Solution CTO Kim Je-young and LG Electronics C&M Standard Lab head Je Yeong-ho.
KASA was represented by Administrator Yoon Young-bin and John Lee, deputy administrator for mission directorates. Also in attendance was the Unmanned Exploration Laboratory (UEL), the country’s only developer of moon rovers and an LG partner.
Discussions focused on the role and necessity of LG in the future of New Space — a term referring to a private-sector-led space industry — according to the firm.
The company is reviewing participation in Korea’s next two scheduled Naro rocket launches, the fourth taking place in November and the fifth next year.
An LG official said details of the group’s specific technical involvement remain under discussion.
LG has a track record in aerospace components. In 2016, LG Energy Solution was selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to supply lithium-ion batteries for space suits. The batteries are used to power life support systems, including oxygen supply devices, communications and radiation monitors. They serve as the core of the spacesuit, which sustains astronaut survival in space. The batteries passed NASA’s stringent safety and performance testing with top marks.
Beyond large-scale projects, LG is also investing in startups. The group and UEL recently completed a successful test of a jointly developed lunar rover at a simulated lunar testbed in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi.
The rover uses specialized wheels and radiation-resistant alloys to withstand the moon’s terrain and vacuum conditions, and features camera modules supplied by LG Innotek. The institute announced its goal to land the rover on the moon by 2032.
LG’s growing interest in aerospace comes as it looks to diversify revenue sources amid concerns about growth ceilings in its traditional businesses.
Morgan Stanley projects the global space industry to grow from $590 billion in 2030 to $1.1 trillion by 2040.
Earlier this month, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo visited LG Electronics' sales office in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he emphasized the need for long-term strategy: “It’s important to respond to intensifying competition now, but we must also focus on what we need to survive five years from now — what to prioritize and how to build differentiated capabilities.”
KASA, for its part, pledged ongoing support for private-sector players.
“We will continue to support various companies entering the space industry so the private sector can lead New Space as its core driver,” said Yoon. “Our priority is to create a business-friendly environment that enables sustainable competitiveness across the industry.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NA SANG-HYEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
