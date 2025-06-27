 Over 30% of imported children's rain gear from AliExpress, Temu deemed unsafe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Over 30% of imported children's rain gear from AliExpress, Temu deemed unsafe

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 16:54
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A children's umbrella sold on AliExpress tested positive for phthalates and lead. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A children's umbrella sold on AliExpress tested positive for phthalates and lead. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
More than 30 percent of imported children’s products bought through overseas direct-purchase platforms such as AliExpress and Temu failed safety standards, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday.
 
Out of 35 children’s items tested — including umbrellas, raincoats, and boots — 11 were found to contain hazardous substances or failed to meet physical safety requirements. All eight umbrellas examined failed safety tests, with several posing multiple risks.
 

Related Article

Six umbrellas contained phthalate plasticizers at levels above legal limits, with one product exceeding the threshold 443.5 times over. Two also contained lead up to 27.7 times higher than allowed. Physical risks included sharp points, weak caps and exposed rib ends that could cause injury.
 
Phthalates are endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can cause reproductive issues. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies them as Group 2B, or possibly carcinogenic to humans.
 
A children's umbrella sold on AliExpress is deemed unsafe due to sharp tips and edges that could pose a risk to children. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A children's umbrella sold on AliExpress is deemed unsafe due to sharp tips and edges that could pose a risk to children. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
Three raincoats also failed physical safety tests due to the use of decorative cords on hoods or drawstrings, which are prohibited. These cords were not properly attached to the garments, as required by safety regulations.
 
Some products also exceeded the maximum allowed length of 7.5 centimeters (2.95 inches) for back adjustment tabs, increasing the risk of entanglement or injury.
 
Another raincoat was found to contain 32.6 times the legal limit of formaldehyde, a major indoor air pollutant known to cause “sick building syndrome.” Formaldehyde is a carcinogen that can irritate the eyes, cause headaches and trigger breathing difficulties.
 
A children's raincoat tested positive for formaldehyde. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A children's raincoat tested positive for formaldehyde. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
The city has requested that AliExpress and Temu halt the sale of the noncompliant products. In July, it plans to conduct safety inspections on children’s swimwear, water play items and swim caps ahead of the summer vacation season.
 
The full test results can be found on the websites of the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul E-Commerce Center.
 
A raincoat exceeds the allowable length for back adjustment tabs. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A raincoat exceeds the allowable length for back adjustment tabs. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]



Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
tags Raincoat AliExpress Temu

More in Industry

LG enters space sector, eyeing Naro rocket launch later this year

Over 30% of imported children's rain gear from AliExpress, Temu deemed unsafe

Shares of China's Xiaomi surge after launch of electric vehicle YU7

Bumper orders for Xiaomi's new SUV heighten threat to Tesla

Viral map of 'top talent' border shows capital concentration of good jobs

Related Stories

Antitrust regulator reviewing possible sanctions against AliExpress

FTC launches inspection of Temu over false advertising

AliExpress, Temu update terms to comply with Korean law

AliExpress, Temu sign safety agreement with Korean antitrust watchdog

Gov't steps back on tightening regulations on overseas direct purchases
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)