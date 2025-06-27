Over 30% of imported children's rain gear from AliExpress, Temu deemed unsafe
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 16:54
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
More than 30 percent of imported children’s products bought through overseas direct-purchase platforms such as AliExpress and Temu failed safety standards, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday.
Out of 35 children’s items tested — including umbrellas, raincoats, and boots — 11 were found to contain hazardous substances or failed to meet physical safety requirements. All eight umbrellas examined failed safety tests, with several posing multiple risks.
Six umbrellas contained phthalate plasticizers at levels above legal limits, with one product exceeding the threshold 443.5 times over. Two also contained lead up to 27.7 times higher than allowed. Physical risks included sharp points, weak caps and exposed rib ends that could cause injury.
Phthalates are endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can cause reproductive issues. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies them as Group 2B, or possibly carcinogenic to humans.
Three raincoats also failed physical safety tests due to the use of decorative cords on hoods or drawstrings, which are prohibited. These cords were not properly attached to the garments, as required by safety regulations.
Some products also exceeded the maximum allowed length of 7.5 centimeters (2.95 inches) for back adjustment tabs, increasing the risk of entanglement or injury.
Another raincoat was found to contain 32.6 times the legal limit of formaldehyde, a major indoor air pollutant known to cause “sick building syndrome.” Formaldehyde is a carcinogen that can irritate the eyes, cause headaches and trigger breathing difficulties.
The city has requested that AliExpress and Temu halt the sale of the noncompliant products. In July, it plans to conduct safety inspections on children’s swimwear, water play items and swim caps ahead of the summer vacation season.
The full test results can be found on the websites of the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul E-Commerce Center.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
