Shares of China's Xiaomi surge after launch of electric vehicle YU7
Hong Kong-listed shares of Xiaomi opened up 8 percent on Friday after the launch of a new electric car model.
The shares were up roughly 5 percent in early trading, after the Chinese EV and smartphone maker on Thursday priced its new electric YU7 SUV at 253,500 yuan ($35,364), almost 4 percent below Tesla's Model Y.
