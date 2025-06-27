 Shares of China's Xiaomi surge after launch of electric vehicle YU7
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 16:53
A shopper views the new electric SUV YU7 at a Xiaomi store in Beijing on May 29. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Hong Kong-listed shares of Xiaomi opened up 8 percent on Friday after the launch of a new electric car model.
 
The shares were up roughly 5 percent in early trading, after the Chinese EV and smartphone maker on Thursday priced its new electric YU7 SUV at 253,500 yuan ($35,364), almost 4 percent below Tesla's Model Y.
 

 

Reuters
tags Hong Kong Xiaomi China

