여행 정보 홍수 시대에 기발한 패키지로 MZ세대 사로잡는 여행사
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 08:00
In the age of TripAdvisor, travel agencies get creative to court Gen Z
여행 정보 홍수 시대에 기발한 패키지로 MZ세대 사로잡는 여행사
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Burned out from the grind of corporate life, 33-year-old office worker Choi Go-woong was desperately searching for a sense of healing. He'd taken a few rushed trips to Jeju, hoping to shake off the stress, but none of them offered the exhale he needed.
burned out: 번아웃된, 기력이 다한
rushed trip: 짧은 여행
shake off the stress: 스트레스를 털어내다
회사 생활에 지쳐 번아웃 상태였던 33세 회사원 최고웅 씨는 힐링의 시간을 간절히 원하고 있었다. 몇 번이나 제주도로 짧은 여행을 떠나봤지만, 진정한 쉼은 얻지 못했다.
Then one day, while scrolling through social media, he came across Choncance — a package travel program run by a travel agency called Jigu-noriter. The name blends the Korean word chon (countryside) with the French vacance (vacation). The marketing material made the trip to Namyangju, Gyeonggi, look like a countryside fantasy. Pick vegetables from a backyard garden. Cook samgyetang, traditional chicken soup, over an outdoor fire. Nap in a hammock as sunlight filters through the trees.
blend A with B: A와 B를 결합하다
countryside fantasy: 전원 생활에 대한 환상
그러던 중 그는 SNS를 보다 ‘촌캉스’라는 이름의 패키지 여행 프로그램을 발견했다. 시골을 뜻하는 ‘촌’과 불어로 ‘휴가’를 뜻하는 ‘바캉스’(vacance)를 합친 이름이다. 나무 사이 햇살 아래 해먹에 누워 낮잠을 자고, 텃밭에서 채소를 수확해 장작불에 삼계탕을 끓이는 풍경은 그야말로 그가 상상만 해보았던 전원 생활 판타지였다.
“I thought, ‘this is exactly what I was looking for,’” the office worker said.
Still, Choi had his doubts. He'd tried vacation packages before, but they hadn't been his style. “I had bad experiences where I was forced into activities I didn’t want to do," he said.
Nevertheless, Choi signed up — and soon found himself living out his pastoral dreams just an hour from Seoul, tending a vegetable garden, chopping wood, sitting by bonfires under the stars — each moment quietly helping him heal.
have one's doubts: 의심하다
be forced into ~: 억지로 ~하게 되다
live out one's dreams: 꿈을 실현하다
pastoral: 목가적인, 전원의
내가 찾던 바로 그것이라고 생각함과 동시에 최 씨는 의구심도 들었다. 이전에 참여했던 패키지 여행은 자신의 스타일이 아니었고, 원하지 않는 활동을 억지로 해야 되기도 했었기 때문이다. 그럼에도 불구하고 최 씨는 프로그램에 신청했고, 서울에서 한 시간 거리의 시골에서 꿈꾸던 전원 생활을 체험하게 됐다. 텃밭을 가꾸고, 장작을 패고, 별빛 아래 모닥불 곁에 앉는 순간들은 그에게 조용한 치유가 되었다.
Choi isn't the only one who's recently eschewed a perception of package tours as a hodge-podge of tight schedules and budget meals. Alongside Jigu-noriter, Korean travel agencies are beginning to reimagine the traditional vacation, offering hobby- or theme-based flexible programs that appeal to younger generations craving more personal itineraries — and connections.
eschew: 피하다, 꺼리다
hodge-podge: 뒤죽박죽, 잡동사니
reimagine: 새롭게 상상하다, 재정의하다
personal itinerary: 개인 맞춤 일정
최 씨처럼 ‘빡빡한 일정과 싸구려 식사’라는 기존 패키지 여행에 대한 고정관념을 벗어나려는 이들이 늘고 있다. 지구놀이터 같은 새로운 여행사는 정형화된 여행이 아닌 취향 기반의 테마형 여행 프로그램을 선보이며, 개인화 된 일정과 사람 간의 연결을 원하는 MZ세대의 니즈를 공략하고 있다.
Package tours boomed in Korea in the early 2010s, with the country’s leading travel agency, Hanatour, recording an average annual growth rate of 11 percent from 2010 to 2014. But travel agencies now have the task of courting today's more internet-savvy Gen Z.
“Package travel programs are a rip-off,” said a woman in her 20s who asked to be identified by her surname, Kim, for privacy. “I went on a lot of them with family as a kid, but now I prefer to plan my own trips.”
rigid: 융통성 없는, 경직된
boom: 급성장하다, 붐을 일으키다
court: (관심을 끌기 위해) 구애하다
rip-off: 바가지, 가성비가 낮은 것
패키지 여행은 2010년대를 전후해 급성장했다. 하나투어는 패키지 투어 프로그램을 기반으로 2010년부터 2014년까지 연평균 11%의 성장을 기록하기도 했다. 하지만 이제 여행사들은 온라인 정보에 익숙한 Z세대의 마음을 사로잡는 과제를 안게 됐다.
“패키지 여행은 다 바가지예요,” 라고 말한 20대 여성 김 씨는, 어릴 적 가족과 함께 패키지 여행을 많이 갔지만 지금은 직접 여행을 계획하는 것을 선호한다고 밝혔다.
Traditionally, package tours in Korea are tightly scheduled, family-oriented group trips that bundle transportation, accommodations and a Korean-speaking guide. The tours typically include visits to major landmarks and cultural sites, as well as shopping stops and group meals at designated restaurants. "Optional" paid activities are often offered, though many participants report feeling pressured to join. Crucially, free time is notoriously limited.
tightly scheduled: 일정이 빽빽한
bundle: 묶다, 통합 제공하다
designated: 지정된
notoriously: 악명 높게도
한국의 전통적인 패키지 여행은 가족 단위로 움직이며 교통, 숙소, 한국어 가이드를 하나로 묶어 제공하는 형식이다. 주요 명소와 문화 유적지를 들르고, 정해진 식당에서 단체 식사를 하며, 쇼핑이 일정에 포함되는 경우가 많다. 선택 사항인 유료 프로그램도 있지만, 실상은 대부분 참여를 강요받는 분위기다. 자유시간은 거의 없다시피 한 것으로 악명이 높다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)