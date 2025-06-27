Facing mortality through the seasons: Reading Hesse in early summer (KOR)

Soon, We Shall Be Dust: Hesse’s Reflections on Life and Death Through the Seasons“Soon the wind will blow,Soon death will come to reap.Soon the gray ghost will smile —And our hearts will freeze,The garden lose its splendor,Life its glow.Let us sing and be glad —For soon we shall be dust.”— Hermann Hesse, “Autumn”On the threshold of midsummer, I take out “Soon, We Shall All Be Dust.” No doubt it is the title that compels me. It recalls a familiar line from Proverbs: “For dust you are, and to dust you shall return.” The book is a collection of essays by translator Hong Seong-gwang, who interprets Hesse’s literature and life through the lens of the four seasons. Naturally, I find myself looking up Hesse’s poems, arranged by season.“Every child knows what springtime says:Live, grow, blossom, hope, love,Be glad and sprout anew.Offer yourself up and do not fear life!Every aged person knows what springtime speaks:Old man, let yourself be buried,Make way for the courageous youth.Offer yourself up and do not fear death!”—“The Language of Spring”This is from the poem “The Language of Spring.” Hesse captures the way spring speaks in different tones to the young and the old: encouraging the former to embrace life and urging the latter to accept its end without fear.The poem for summer is titled “Withered Leaf.” Hesse writes that all flowers strive to become fruit, all mornings head toward evening. Nothing on earth is eternal. Only change and the passing of time persist. Even the most glorious summer senses the coming of autumn and decay. To the leaf, he says: Be patient, endure quietly, when the wind tries to carry you away. Even in the brightness of spring and summer, Hesse prepares for death.Finally, there is “November.”“All things now veil themselves and fade.Foggy days carry unease and worry.After stormy nights, the morning brings the sound of ice.The world is full of sorrow and death.You, too, must learn to surrender and to die.To know death is sacred wisdom.Prepare for it, and when you are taken,You shall enter a higher life.”Even as the world mourns and withers, Hesse reminds us that understanding and accepting death is a kind of divine wisdom. In surrender, he suggests, there is no defeat — only a quiet passage into something greater.머지않아 바람이 불어오고/ 머지않아 죽음이 다가와 수확하리라./ 머지않아 회색 유령이 와서 웃으면/ 우리 심장은 얼어붙고/ 정원도 그 화사함을,/ 생명도 그 빛을 잃으리라.// 함께 노래하며 즐거워하자./ 머지않아 우리는 먼지가 되리니.-헤르만 헤세 ‘가을’.한여름의 문턱에서 『머지않아 우리는 먼지가 되리니』를 꺼내 읽는다. 아무래도 제목 때문이다. 잠언에도 나온다. “사람아, 너는 먼지이니 먼지로 돌아가리라.” 번역가 홍성광씨가 헤세(사진)의 문학과 삶을 사계절 구성으로 풀어쓴 에세이집이다. 내친김에 계절별로 헤세의 시를 찾아본다.“봄이 무슨 말을 하는지 아이들은 안다./ 살아라, 자라라, 꽃피워라, 희망하라, 사랑하라,/ 기뻐하고 새싹을 틔워라./ 몸을 내맡기고 삶을 두려워하지 말라!// 봄이 무슨 말을 하는지 노인들은 안다./ 노인이여, 땅에 묻히거라,/ 씩씩한 소년에게 그대의 자리를 비워줘라./ 몸을 내맡기고 죽음을 두려워하지 말라!” 시 ‘봄의 목소리’다.여름 시의 제목은 ‘시든 잎’이다. “꽃은 모두 열매가 되려 하고/ 아침은 모두 저녁이 되려 한다./ 이 지상에 영원한 것은 없다./ 변전과 세월의 흐름만 있을 뿐./ 더없이 아름다운 여름도/ 언젠가는 가을과 조락을 느끼려 한다./ 잎이여, 끈기 있게 조용히 참으렴,/ 불어오는 바람이 낚아채려 할 때.” 찬란한 봄과 여름에서도 그는 죽음을 준비한다.마지막으로 ‘11월’. “만물은 이제 몸을 가리고 퇴색하려 한다./ 안개 낀 날들이 불안과 근심을 품고 있다./ 폭풍의 밤이 지나 아침이 오면 얼음의 소리가 들린다./ 세계는 이별을 슬퍼하고 죽음으로 가득 차 있다.// 그대 역시 죽는 것과 몸을 맡기는 것을 배우라. / 죽음을 아는 것은 성스러운 지혜이니./ 죽음을 준비하라-그러면 죽음에 끌려가도/ 그대는 더 높은 삶으로 들어가리라!”