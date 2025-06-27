Korea faces pressure as NATO raises defense spending target to 5% of GDP (KOR)

Following a new NATO agreement to raise defense spending to 5 percent of members' GDP by 2035, pressure is mounting on U.S. allies in Asia, including Korea, to follow suit. The move is seen as part of a broader push by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has long pressed allies to increase their military budgets.On June 25 in the Netherlands, NATO’s 32 member states adopted a joint statement in The Hague committing to allocate at least 3.5 percent of GDP annually to direct military expenditures, with an additional 1.5 percent to be spent on indirect security-related costs. The agreement also reaffirmed Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all.Since 2014, the NATO defense spending target has stood at 2 percent of members' GDP. Tripling that goal will require a significant reallocation of national budgets, including cuts to welfare programs and other domestic spending. Major NATO members such as Germany, France and Britain have outlined concrete plans to meet the target, while Spain has opposed the increase. In response, President Trump threatened to double tariffs on Spanish imports, indicating his intention to tie security contributions to trade negotiations.Korea now finds itself in a challenging position. The country’s 2025 defense budget is approximately 61.2 trillion won ($45.2 billion), or 2.3 percent of the GDP. Raising it to 5 percent would require an additional 70 trillion won based on this year’s economic output — a burden that could strain public finances. Yet, as NATO’s experience suggests, avoiding U.S. pressure entirely may be difficult.To minimize the burden, Korea must pursue a multifaceted strategy. First, it is inevitable that defense cost-sharing negotiations will need to be linked with trade and tariff discussions. Korea could also use this moment to strengthen its self-reliant defense capabilities by reallocating increases in defense spending toward force enhancement and strategic asset development. Expanding security infrastructure and investing in military modernization could turn this pressure into an opportunity.Korea’s defense industry might also benefit. As NATO members ramp up military spending, opportunities for exports from Korea’s defense sector could expand. The government should consider ways to tie increased defense funding to long-term industrial competitiveness.Importantly, NATO’s new target carries no legal force. A shift in U.S. domestic politics — particularly if Republicans lose influence in the 2026 midterms — could weaken Trump’s hand. For now, Korea must monitor the evolving U.S. stance while crafting a flexible and pragmatic response grounded in national interest. A diplomatic approach rooted in practicality will be essential.북대서양조약기구(나토) 회원국들이 2035년까지 국방비를 국내총생산(GDP)의 5％로 증액하기로 합의함에 따라 한국을 비롯한 아시아 동맹국들도 비상이 걸렸다. 방위비 인상에 부정적이던 나토 회원국을 압박해 뜻을 관철한 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 조만간 아시아 국가들에 압력을 가할 것으로 보이기 때문이다.25일(현지시간) 네덜란드 헤이그에서 채택한 나토 공동성명에서 32개 회원국은 ‘매년 GDP의 최소 3.5％를 직접 군사비로 배정하고, 이와 별도로 최대 1.5％를 안보 관련 간접비용으로 투입하기로 합의했다. 동맹도 거래 대상으로 간주하는 트럼프 2기의 방침에 따라 공동성명에는 “나토 조약 5조에 명시된 집단방위에 대한 철통같은 공약을 재확인한다”는 문구가 들어갔다.2014년 이후 나토 회원국들의 국방비 지출 목표는 GDP의 2%였는데, 이번에 5%로 크게 인상하기로 하면서 복지 지출 등을 대폭 줄여야 할 상황이다. 그만큼 재정 부담이 커지는 셈이어서 국내 정치적으로 후폭풍이 예상된다. 독일·프랑스·영국은 증액 계획을 제시했지만, 스페인이 유일하게 인상에 반대하자 트럼프 대통령은 “관세 2배를 내도록 하겠다”며 발끈했다. 국방비 증액 요구에 불응하면 관세 협상과 연계해 보복하겠다는 뜻을 천명한 것이다.문제는 한국이다. 올해 우리 국방 예산은 61조2469억원으로 GDP의 2.3% 수준인데, 이를 5%에 맞춘다면 올해 GDP 기준으로도 70조원 가까이나 더 소요된다는 계산이 나온다. 국가 재정이 감당하기 어려운 수준이다. 하지만 나토의 경우를 봤을 때 미국의 압박을 마냥 피하기도 어려운 상황이다.부담을 최대한 줄이는 방향으로 협상하되, 다양하고도 체계적 대응책을 통해 위기를 기회로 바꾸는 지혜를 발휘해야 한다. 우선 방위비 협상과 관세 협상을 연계하는 것은 불가피해졌다. 이참에 우리 군의 자강 능력을 대폭 키우는 기회로 활용하는 것도 방법이다. 증액이 불가피한 국방 예산을 현재 전력 증강(방위력 개선)에 대폭 배정함으로써 안보 인프라 확충과 전략자산 확보에 나서는 것이다. 나토의 국방 예산 확충이 K방산 수출 확대의 기회도 될 수 있는 만큼 국방비 증액을 방위산업 경쟁력 확보에 활용하는 것도 방안이 될 수 있다.나토의 이번 합의 내용을 보면 국방비 인상 목표와 시간표가 제시됐지만, 법적 구속력은 없다. 내년 11월 미국의 중간선거에서 공화당이 패해 트럼프 정부의 영향력이 떨어지면 상황이 바뀔 수도 있다. 따라서 정부는 동맹인 미국의 입장을 살피면서도 여러 변수를 종합적으로 고려해 유연하게 대응해야 한다. 국익을 최우선에 두는 실용외교로 풀기 바란다.