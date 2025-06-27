 Girl group aespa's single 'Dirty Work' passes 1 million preorders
Girl group aespa's single 'Dirty Work' passes 1 million preorders

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 14:57
Girl group aespa [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group aespa’s single “Dirty Work” has sold over 1.01 million copies in preorders as of Thursday, agency SM Entertainment said Friday.
 
It’s the group’s sixth million-selling album, following albums “Girls” (2022), “My World” (2023), “Drama” (2023), “Armageddon” (2024) and “Whiplash” (2024).
 

The single, which was released on Friday, includes the title track as well as a version featuring American rapper Flo Milli, an English version and an instrumental version.
 
The group filmed the music video for “Dirty Work” at a Hyundai Steel mill in Dangjin, South Chungcheong. On July 4, aespa is set to release a physical special edition of “Dirty Work” that comes with a ring fans can wear.
 
The quartet — Winter, Karina, Ningning and Giselle — is known for hits like “Black Mamba” (2020), “Next Level” (2021), “Savage” (2021), “Armageddon” (2024) and “Supernova” (2024). aespa has become associated with the term “iron taste,” referencing its edgy, futuristic concepts and industrial musical style.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]


