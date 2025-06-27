IZ*ONE's Yena, BTS's Jin to share stage in Saturday concert
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 14:56
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Singer Yena is set to appear as a guest performer during Jin’s solo concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Saturday, Yue Hua Entertainment said Friday.
Yena is featured on Jin’s recent song “Loser,” which is part of the BTS member’s solo EP, “Echo.”
Yena, whose real name is Choi Ye-na, is a former member of disbanded girl group IZ*ONE. She is known for songs such as “Smiley” (2022) and “Hate Rodrigo” (2023).
Jin’s upcoming show is part of his “RunSeokjin Ep. Tour” world tour, which kicks off Saturday and will stop in Japan, the United States, Britain and the Netherlands until August.
Jin will livestream his July 12 performance at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, to theaters around the world, including 43 at CGV theaters in Korea and in theaters in 10 regions including Malaysia, Singapore and India.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)