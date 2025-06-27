Rosé featured on Alex Warren's 'On My Mind'
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 16:18
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Rosé of girl group Blackpink and U.S. singer Alex Warren have collaborated on a song titled “On My Mind,” which was released on Friday.
“On My Mind” is set to be featured on Warren’s upcoming album “You’ll Be Alright, Kid,” slated for release on July 18.
“On My Mind” is about yearning for a loved one after they have left. The two singers appear in the music video together.
Rosé debuted as a member of Blackpink in 2016. She made her solo debut with the EP “R” (2021) and is known for songs “On the Ground” (2021), “APT.” (2024) and “Toxic Till the End” (2024).
Rosé recently released the song “Messy,” which is included in the soundtrack for the film “F1,” starring Brad Pitt. “APT.” is the longest-charting K-pop song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, on its 35th week.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
