 Rosé featured on Alex Warren's 'On My Mind'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rosé featured on Alex Warren's 'On My Mind'

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 16:18
Cover for ″On My Mind,″ a song by Rose of Blackpink, left, and Alex Warren [THE BLACK LABEL]

Cover for ″On My Mind,″ a song by Rose of Blackpink, left, and Alex Warren [THE BLACK LABEL]

 
Rosé of girl group Blackpink and U.S. singer Alex Warren have collaborated on a song titled “On My Mind,” which was released on Friday.
 
“On My Mind” is set to be featured on Warren’s upcoming album “You’ll Be Alright, Kid,” slated for release on July 18.
 

Related Article

“On My Mind” is about yearning for a loved one after they have left. The two singers appear in the music video together.
 
Rosé debuted as a member of Blackpink in 2016. She made her solo debut with the EP “R” (2021) and is known for songs “On the Ground” (2021), “APT.” (2024) and “Toxic Till the End” (2024).
 
Rosé recently released the song “Messy,” which is included in the soundtrack for the film “F1,” starring Brad Pitt. “APT.” is the longest-charting K-pop song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, on its 35th week.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags rose blackpink alex warren the black label

More in K-pop

SHINee's Onew to kick off solo concert in Seoul, Tokyo

Rosé featured on Alex Warren's 'On My Mind'

Girl group aespa's single 'Dirty Work' passes 1 million preorders

IZ*ONE's Yena, BTS's Jin to share stage in Saturday concert

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ shows how it’s done, done, done with bold K-reinvention

Related Stories

Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May

Blackpink Rosé tells Meovv to 'love music deeply' ahead of debut

Meovv drops first EP, 'My Eyes Open VVide' — in pictures

The Black Label to launch first girl group Meovv this year

Jeon Somi to release new summer song on Friday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)