 SHINee's Onew to kick off solo concert in Seoul, Tokyo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 16:19
Poster for Onew's upcoming concert series titled ″Percent (%)″ [GRIFFIN ENTERTAINMENT]

Onew of boy band SHINee is set to kick off a solo concert series titled “Percent (%)” in Seoul and Tokyo beginning Aug. 2, his agency Griffin Entertainment said Friday.
 
The concerts will take place at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul on Aug. 2 and 3, and at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo on Oct. 3 to 5.
 

Tickets will go on sale on Melon Ticket beginning July 3 at 8 p.m.
 
Onew is set to release his second solo full-length album “Percent” on July 15.
 
He debuted as a member of SHINee in May 2008. The four-member group — Onew, Taemin, Minho and Key — rose to prominence in the 2010s with hits such as “Replay” (2008), “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” (2012) and “View” (2015).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
