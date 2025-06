SHINee's Onew to kick off solo concert in Seoul, Tokyo

Onew of boy band SHINee is set to kick off a solo concert series titled “Percent (%)” in Seoul and Tokyo beginning Aug. 2, his agency Griffin Entertainment said Friday.The concerts will take place at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul on Aug. 2 and 3, and at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo on Oct. 3 to 5.Tickets will go on sale on Melon Ticket beginning July 3 at 8 p.m.Onew is set to release his second solo full-length album “Percent” on July 15.He debuted as a member of SHINee in May 2008. The four-member group — Onew, Taemin, Minho and Key — rose to prominence in the 2010s with hits such as “Replay” (2008), “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” (2012) and “View” (2015).BY SHIN MIN-HEE [ [email protected]