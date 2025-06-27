Twice to hold eight listening parties, one chat session for new album 'This Is For'
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 13:57
Girl group Twice is set to hold eight listening party sessions for its upcoming fourth full-length album, “This Is For” on July 8, JYP Entertainment said Friday.
Starting at 11 a.m. in a pop-up at 99 Yeonmujang-gil in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, fans will be able to listen to the title track as well as take part in hands-on activities.
During the eighth session, Twice will appear and talk to fans regarding the upcoming album. More information about time slots and reservations is available on the group’s social media channels.
“This Is For” is set to drop on July 11.
Twice debuted in 2015 with the EP "The Story Begins" and is known for hits such as “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016), “Fancy” (2019), “Alcohol-Free” (2021) and “Talk That Talk” (2022).
The group is also set to livestream its Incheon concert on July 20 on the Beyond LIVE platform.
