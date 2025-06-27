Lee Hanurij, Kim Hyun-seob and Lee Go-woon named first composers-in-residence of Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 13:36
The Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra has named three composers — Lee Hanurij, Kim Hyun-seob and Lee Go-woon as its first-ever composers-in-residence.
Lee Hanurij is a 19-year-old rising figure in classical music, while 34-year-old Kim and 36-year-old Lee Go-woon specialize in gugak, or traditional Korean music.
Affiliated with the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, the orchestra said on Thursday that it appointed the trio for their distinct musical languages, ranging from Western classical to traditional Korean.
“Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen our creative foundation and foster an ecosystem that expands contemporary gugak while diversifying our repertoire,” the orchestra said in a statement.
This marks the first time in the orchestra’s 60-year history that it has introduced a composer-in-residence system. The goal is to establish a long-term, collaborative relationship between the ensemble and the composers.
Lee Hanurij, a student at the Korea National University of Arts, has emerged as one of the most talked-about young composers in the classical music world. In March of last year, he became the youngest-ever first prize winner in the composition category of the JoongAng Music Concours. He followed that achievement with another first prize at the Bartok World Competition in Hungary in November.
On June 19, he was honored with the Yumin Award in the culture and arts category. Pianist Yunchan Lim, 21, has called him “one of the greatest composers of our time.”
Kim, currently serving as the artistic director of the Hwaseong City Arts Group, won the excellence prize at the 42nd Korean National Composition Award in 2023 and the grand prize at the Gimhae Gayageum Competition.
Lee Go-woon rose to prominence after winning gold in the composition category at the 31st Onnara Gugak Competition in 2019. She has since collaborated with the National Orchestra of Korea and the Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra, among others, bringing a modern sensibility to traditional music.
Beginning this month, all three composers will participate in the orchestra’s regular concerts, chamber music series and other projects without a set term limit. As composers-in-residence, Kim and Lee Go-woon will debut new works in November, while Lee Hanurij’s new piece is scheduled for premiere in April next year.
“The three composers were selected after a comprehensive review of their musical achievements, capabilities and potential for future growth,” said Lee Seung-hweon, the artistic director of the Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra. “We are committed to providing a stable, creative environment so they can contribute not only to the development of our ensemble but also to the broader gugak orchestral landscape.”
