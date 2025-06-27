 'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin dies at 93, media reports say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin dies at 93, media reports say

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 10:13
Argentinian composer Lalo Schifrin accepts an honorary Oscar at the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018. [AFP/YONHAP]

Argentinian composer Lalo Schifrin accepts an honorary Oscar at the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Argentine musician Lalo Schifrin, composer of the memorable "Mission: Impossible" (1996-) theme and the scores for dozens of Hollywood movies and TV shows, has died at age 93, media outlets reported on Thursday.
 
Schifrin's son, William, confirmed his father's death, The Hollywood Reporter said. An agent for Schifrin did not immediately respond to an e-mail from Reuters.
 

Related Article

Born in Buenos Aires, Schifrin became a fan of American jazz in his teens. He was also a pianist and conductor.
 
Schifrin received six Oscar nominations for movie scores that included the 1967 film "Cool Hand Luke" and "The Amityville Horror" in 1979.
 
He won four Grammys, including one for the "Mission: Impossible" theme set to an unconventional 5/4 time signature. The song was written for the CBS television spy drama that debuted in 1966 and became a blockbuster film franchise still running today.
 
Schifrin received an honorary Oscar for his lifetime of work in 2018. Clint Eastwood presented him with the award. 
 

 

Reuters
tags Mission: Impossible Lalo Schlfrin

More in Music & Performance

'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin dies at 93, media reports say

Pianist Cho Seong-jin named Opus Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year

With new 2,000-seat concert hall, Busan hopes to take music scene global

How do you write a Tony-winning show? Go through a breakup first.

G-Dragon to feature as guest performer in Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert series

Related Stories

Tom Cruise in Seoul: 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' is 30-year culmination

Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby to visit Korea to promote 'Mission: Impossible 7'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' set for local release on July 12

Tom Cruise checks in to promote latest Mission Impossible movie

'Mission: Impossible 8' crushes weekend box office in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)