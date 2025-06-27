'Why isn’t anyone slapping anyone?': Japanese-remixed 'Marry My Husband' rolls out Friday
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 09:15
CJ ENM is releasing a Japanese version of the 2024 Korean hit drama “Marry My Husband,” based on a Naver web novel series of the same title. The story follows a woman who witnesses an affair between her best friend and her husband, is subsequently murdered, then travels 10 years back in time to take revenge.
“This isn’t a typical remake,” Studio Dragon's Sohn Ja-young producer told reporters during a news conference held Thursday in western Seoul.
“We acquired the rights to the web novel and planned this Japanese original drama even before filming the Korean version. This type of production method has already been attempted in K-pop, but it’s a first for us to carry it out locally and host the press event in Korea.”
Ahn Gil-ho, director of Netflix’s “The Glory” (2022-23) is directing, and Oshima Satoshi, a recipient of the Japan Academy Film Prize for Screenplay of the Year, wrote the script.
Oshima adapted the story to reflect Japan’s unique emotional tone, diverging from the more direct revenge narrative seen in the Korean version. The Japanese remake includes a new framing device, portraying the protagonist’s life as a stage play and her journey to reclaim the leading role.
The teaser released Thursday revealed a noticeably different setup for the protagonist’s death.
“I was surprised when I saw how extramarital affairs are depicted in Japanese dramas,” said Sohn. “The husband, mistress and wife sat down and talked calmly over tea. Director Ahn and I were stunned. We wondered, ‘Why isn’t anyone slapping anyone?’ That kind of restrained emotional expression felt very Japanese.”
The cast features rising star Koshiba Fuka, who is paired with popular actor Sato Takeru in a romantic storyline. Both actors attended the press event and greeted the audience in Korean, saying, “Thank you for coming today” and “Nice to meet you.”
“I really enjoyed the Korean version,” said Sato. “We worked with the production team to expand the fun of the original and create something even more entertaining. The character I play is someone who loves with all his life, so if that narrative is executed well, it will be compelling.”
He added, “It’s been a long time since I read something that made my heart flutter.”
“I’ve always been interested in Korean content, so I’m happy to have this opportunity,” said Koshiba, who cited “Miracle in Cell No. 7” (2013) as her favorite Korean film.
She described her character as “someone who fails to take control of her life in her first go-round, living at the mercy of others, but becomes strong and resolute in her second life after traveling back in time.”
“Because the Korean version was so popular, I think it’s important that this isn’t seen as just another remake,” she said. “The later episodes will include original Japanese storytelling, so even fans of the Korean version will enjoy it.”
Sohn emphasized that when a Korean team leads planning and produces locally, it can expand the scope of production.
Pop culture critic Jung Duk-hyun noted, “Rather than the old method of simply selling remake rights, this kind of joint production is the way forward for Korean content.”
The series will be released worldwide Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
