More in Television

'Why isn’t anyone slapping anyone?': Japanese-remixed 'Marry My Husband' rolls out Friday

K-drama meets K-tourism: 'Squid Game' finale event to light up Seoul's Gwanghwamun this weekend

Prosecutors seek two-year sentence for online commenter accused of harassing Shin Se-kyung

Ha Jung-woo to return to small screen in upcoming tvN drama

Yoon Hyung-bin is back in the MMA cage: 'I want to grit my teeth'