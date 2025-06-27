New vice defense minister vows to build 'overwhelming' AI-based military capabilities

Newly appointed Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee vowed Friday to build "overwhelming" military capabilities based on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, while bringing about institutional change within the military.Lee made the pledge as he called for a "pragmatic" approach to defense policy during his swearing-in ceremony, a day after being appointed as the ministry's second-highest ranking official."I will lead institutional change and innovation so that the military can stay faithful to its mission and focus on its proper duties," he said. "I will utilize advanced AI technologies to build overwhelming military capabilities."Lee also said South Korea faces a restructuring of the international order, citing North Korea's deepening ties with Russia through its participation in the war against Ukraine and moves by friendly nations prioritizing their own security and economy."In the rapidly changing international order, our military should pursue pragmatic defense cooperation to contribute to the national interest while solidifying deterrence capabilities based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance," he said.Lee, a retired three-star general who formerly headed the Army Missile Strategic Command, will serve as acting defense minister until defense minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back takes office after a parliamentary confirmation hearing.Meanwhile, outgoing Vice Minister Kim Seon-ho apologized for failing to prevent former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year, calling on the military to maintain political neutrality."What is most needed for the military to carry out its true role is to maintain political neutrality," he said. "The Dec. 3 martial law damaged the political neutrality that the military should have kept."I feel an immense sense of responsibility for failing to prevent it and not fulfilling my role."Yonhap