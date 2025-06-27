 6 Americans under investigation for attempting to send bottles with dollar bills and rice to North Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

6 Americans under investigation for attempting to send bottles with dollar bills and rice to North Korea

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 09:46 Updated: 27 Jun. 2025, 11:04
A North Korean defector group puts rice and face masks into plastic bottles to send to the north on June 18, 2020. The image is not related to the story. [YONHAP]

A North Korean defector group puts rice and face masks into plastic bottles to send to the north on June 18, 2020. The image is not related to the story. [YONHAP]

 
Six American nationals were detained by police on Friday after allegedly attempting to send plastic bottles filled with U.S. dollar bills, rice and religious materials across the sea toward North Korea from Ganghwa Island, Incheon — a designated restricted zone.
 
According to Incheon’s Ganghwa Police Precinct, the group, rainging in age from their 20s to 50s, is under investigation for allegedly violating the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety.
 

Related Article

 
At approximately 1:06 a.m. Friday, the individuals were spotted near the Mangwoldondae Watchtower in Hajeom-myeon, Ganghwa County, where they had reportedly prepared over 1,300 plastic bottles containing rice, one-dollar bills and copies of the Bible to float toward North Korea.
 
Ganghwa County has been subject to administrative restrictions since November 2024 under a local order that prohibits launching materials into North Korea. A military unit monitoring the coastline observed the group’s activities and alerted local police. 
 
A police official said, “Because the suspects do not speak Korean fluently, we plan to conduct further questioning with the assistance of an interpreter."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags north korea rice arrest ganghwa

More in North Korea

6 Americans under investigation for attempting to send bottles with dollar bills and rice to North Korea

‘No justice in North Korea’: Defectors at UN hearing testify about executions, mounting abuses by regime

North's Russia-bound troops may deploy in July or August, NIS says

U.S. lawmaker calls for closer ties against 'unholy alliance' of North Korea, China, Russia

North Korean first lady, last seen in January 2024, appears at seaside resort with Gucci bag

Related Stories

3.7 quake jolts people awake and some fear attack by North

Korea to donate record 150,000 tons of rice to developing countries

Processed rice products hit export record through July at $166 million

Rice price spike

Koreans are now eating less rice than ever before
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)