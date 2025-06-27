South Korea asks North Korea for advance notice of dam release as 'humanitarian matter'
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 17:21
The South Korean government has called on North Korea to provide advance notice before releasing water from the Hwanggang Dam on the upper Imjin River, citing the need to prevent flooding in border regions during the monsoon season.
“We ask North Korea to inform us in advance when releasing dam water, from a humanitarian perspective, to prevent flood damage in the inter-Korean border area during the rainy season,” said Chang Yoon-jeong, deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Unification, during a regular briefing at the government complex in central Seoul on Friday.
“Joint responses to natural disasters are a humanitarian matter,” she said. “The two Koreas have previously reached multiple agreements to cooperate in preventing flood damage in the Imjin River basin.”
Chang stressed that “the Lee Jae Myung administration regards the protection of people's lives and safety as the state’s most fundamental duty,” adding, “Advance notice from North Korea of dam discharges is directly linked to the safety and lives of our people in the border areas.”
She added that the government is “working in close cooperation with relevant agencies to ensure full preparedness to safeguard residents near the border.”
Since Pyongyang unilaterally severed inter-Korean communication lines in April 2023, it has ignored calls from the South. As a result, the Unification Ministry conveyed its message through a press briefing.
While requesting advance notice, the South Korean government refrained from expressing regret regarding North Korea’s most recent unannounced release from the dam.
The Ministry of Environment said on Wednesday that the water level at the South’s Pilseung Bridge — located in a border region — had reached 1.0 meters (3.2 feet), the threshold for evacuating visitors. The ministry said it was likely the result of a Hwanggang Dam discharge.
Under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration, the Unification Ministry has issued statements through press briefings expressing regret regarding unannounced discharges and calling for prior notification.
As of 8 a.m. on Friday, the water level at Pilseung Bridge stood at 0.77 meters.
When North Korea opens the floodgates of the Hwanggang Dam on the upper Imjin River, it significantly affects water levels at Gunnam Dam and Pilseung Bridge both in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi.
In September 2009, North Korea released water from the dam without warning, leading to the deaths or disappearance of six residents in Yeoncheon. The two Koreas agreed the following month that the North would notify the South before future discharges.
Following the agreement, North Korea gave advance notice on two occasions in 2010 and once in 2013. Since then, however, it has discharged water without notice despite repeated requests from the South.
