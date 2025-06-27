 Lee stresses national security, vows proper compensation for veterans
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 18:11 Updated: 27 Jun. 2025, 18:17
President Lee Jae Myung, right, and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung, left, pay respect to the Korean flag during a luncheon meeting for people of national merit, war veterans and their family members at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on June 27, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday stressed the importance of national security and vowed extraordinary compensation and honor for those who sacrificed themselves to protect the nation and its people.
 
Lee made the remarks during a luncheon with veterans, bereaved family members and representatives of veterans' organizations, held just days after the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.
 
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a luncheon meeting for people of national merit, war veterans and their family members at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on June 27. [YONHAP]

"Protecting the national community is the most important task for the nation. We refer to it as national security," Lee said during the event held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae, known in English as the Blue House.
 
He said that all forms of sacrifice, including participation in the independence movement, armed conflicts and efforts to safeguard public security, should be met with proper recognition and reward.
 
"Those who have made extraordinary sacrifices for the national community must be given corresponding special compensation and honor," he said. "Only by offering such respect will others be willing to make sacrifices and dedicate themselves when the nation and community face crises."
 
President Lee Jae Myung, center in the back, and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung, watch a video during a luncheon meeting for people of national merit, war veterans and their family members at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on June 27. [YONHAP]

Among the invited guests were family members of those who participated in the independence movement during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, the Korean War, pro-democracy movements and bloody naval clashes with North Korea near the western maritime border.
 
It marked the first public event held at Cheong Wa Dae since Lee took office earlier this month.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, second from right, and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung, third from right, bow their heads in silent tribute during a luncheon meeting for people of national merit, war veterans and their family members at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on June 27. [YONHAP]

Yonhap
tags korea veteran lee jae myung blue house korean war

