 Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee discharged from hospital
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee discharged from hospital

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 18:01
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is escorted out of Seoul Asan Medical Center in a wheelchair on June 27, 11 days after being hospitalized for treatment of depression and panic disorder, in this screen capture of a video from YTN. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is escorted out of Seoul Asan Medical Center in a wheelchair on June 27, 11 days after being hospitalized for treatment of depression and panic disorder, in this screen capture of a video from YTN. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was discharged from Seoul Asan Medical Center on Friday, 11 days after being hospitalized for treatment of depression and panic disorder.
 
Kim left the hospital in Songpa District, southern Seoul, through the rear exit of the hospital’s new wing at around 4 p.m., seated in a wheelchair pushed by Yoon. Both were wearing face masks. Kim departed under security escort and got into a waiting vehicle.
 

Related Article

Choi Ji-woo, her legal representative, told reporters in a statement that Kim “will sincerely comply with a legitimate summons from the special counsel” and is prepared to “coordinate the time and location with the special prosecutors’ office if summoned.”
 
He denied reports that Kim had requested a private summons from the special counsel investigating her, calling them untrue.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol accompanies his wife, Kim Keon Hee, after she was discharged from Seoul Asan Medical Center on June 27. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol accompanies his wife, Kim Keon Hee, after she was discharged from Seoul Asan Medical Center on June 27. [YONHAP]

 
Kim was hospitalized on June 16, the same day the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office issued a third summons related to its reinvestigation into allegations of stock price manipulation involving Deutsche Motors.
 
She did not appear for questioning on Monday, citing her hospitalization. Her legal team maintains that the hospital stay had been scheduled regardless of the investigation.
 
Kim is expected to remain at home to prepare for questioning by the special counsel.
 
Kim Hyeong-geun, deputy special counsel for the probe, said earlier in the day that any future summons will proceed “according to the law and principle.”
 
When asked about the possibility of a closed-door questioning, he said the investigation would “follow the rules.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags kim keon hee yoon suk yeol hospital investigation

More in Social Affairs

Americans attempting to float rice, Bibles to North claim 'missionary purposes,' police say

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee discharged from hospital

Gas leak near SNUE station forces trains to skip stop, evacuation from area

Gumi man detained for allegedly downing alcohol to fudge DUI test results

Man falls to death from third floor of Incheon Airport

Related Stories

Kim Keon Hee's secretary under the microscope in handbag investigation

Shaman arrested on suspicions of campaign funds violations

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee admitted to hospital as probe looms

Yoon apologizes for causing 'public concern' over first lady allegations, but decries wife's 'demonization'

Yoon, first lady change mobile phones
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)