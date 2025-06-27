Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee discharged from hospital
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 18:01
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was discharged from Seoul Asan Medical Center on Friday, 11 days after being hospitalized for treatment of depression and panic disorder.
Kim left the hospital in Songpa District, southern Seoul, through the rear exit of the hospital’s new wing at around 4 p.m., seated in a wheelchair pushed by Yoon. Both were wearing face masks. Kim departed under security escort and got into a waiting vehicle.
Choi Ji-woo, her legal representative, told reporters in a statement that Kim “will sincerely comply with a legitimate summons from the special counsel” and is prepared to “coordinate the time and location with the special prosecutors’ office if summoned.”
He denied reports that Kim had requested a private summons from the special counsel investigating her, calling them untrue.
Kim was hospitalized on June 16, the same day the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office issued a third summons related to its reinvestigation into allegations of stock price manipulation involving Deutsche Motors.
She did not appear for questioning on Monday, citing her hospitalization. Her legal team maintains that the hospital stay had been scheduled regardless of the investigation.
Kim is expected to remain at home to prepare for questioning by the special counsel.
Kim Hyeong-geun, deputy special counsel for the probe, said earlier in the day that any future summons will proceed “according to the law and principle.”
When asked about the possibility of a closed-door questioning, he said the investigation would “follow the rules.”
