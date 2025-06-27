 Gas leak near SNUE station forces trains to skip stop, evacuation from area
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 16:53
An excavator punctured a city gas pipe near Exit 11 of Seoul National Education Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 2 at around 10:47 a.m. on June 27, prompting authorities to cordon off the intersection near the station. [YONHAP]

A gas leak at a construction site near Exit 11 of Seoul National University of Education Station on Subway Line 2 and 3 in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Friday forced trains to bypass the major transfer point, disrupting service for over three hours and sending two workers to the hospital.
 
The leak occurred at around 10:47 a.m., when an excavator struck a gas pipe at a construction site, according to fire authorities. The ruptured pipeline began releasing liquefied natural gas, which consists primarily of methane and can become explosive if the concentration in the air exceeds 5 percent.
 

A station employee who inhaled the gas was transported to a nearby hospital, while another was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
 
Firefighters, along with related agencies, shut off six surrounding gas valves to prevent further leakage. However, residual gas continued to escape, causing a strong odor in the area.
 
An official from SK Ko-one Energy, the city gas provider, said during a briefing that "all valves have been shut off and we are now venting the remaining gas from the pipes." The recovery work began once venting was complete.
 
Concerns over safety also led to the evacuation of nearby businesses. Police cordoned off vehicle and pedestrian access around the site, including both directions of Seocho-daero in front of Exits 10 and 11 of Seoul National University of Education Station. A nearby cafe also closed following police guidance.
 
At around 10:47 a.m. on June 27, an excavator punctured a city gas pipe at a construction site near Exit 11 of Seoul National University of Education Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 2, leading to the closure of the surrounding intersection. [YONHAP]

As trains bypassed the station, nearby bus stops became crowded with commuters. With Seocho-daero completely blocked off, confusion and frustration mounted among stranded passengers.
 
"I saw on the app that the bus would arrive in five minutes, but it turned around just before the stop," said Kim Min-haeng, 58. "I've been waiting for 15 minutes and am considering walking to Nambu Terminal Station."
 
Subway service resumed at the station at around 2:50 p.m. Subway Lines No. 2 and 3, which had been bypassing the station, returned to normal operations.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
