Gumi man detained for allegedly downing alcohol to fudge DUI test results

A man was detained for allegedly attempting to obstruct a DUI test by drinking alcohol after driving — a tactic known in Korea as— according to Gumi Police in North Gyeongsang on Thursday.The incident occurred around 3:35 a.m. Sunday in Hyeonggok-dong, Gumi, after a witness reported the man for suspected drunk driving. Police responded to the scene, but the suspect reportedly fled and consumed more alcohol at a nearby convenience store before officers could administer a breathalyzer test.The man later admitted he intentionally drank additional alcohol to complicate the test results and avoid a DUI charge, police said.Under the revised Road Traffic Act that took effect on June 4, a person caught drinking after driving to hinder a breathalyzer test faces a prison sentence of one to five years or a fine of between 5 million won ($3,700) and 20 million won, even for a first-time offense. Their driver’s license is also revoked.Gumi Police Chief Kim Dong-wook emphasized that authorities will strictly apply a zero-tolerance policy toward drunk driving and preempt any attempts to avoid breath testing.BY LEE HAY-JUNE [ [email protected]