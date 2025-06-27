 Gumi man detained for allegedly downing alcohol to fudge DUI test results
Gumi man detained for allegedly downing alcohol to fudge DUI test results

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 15:38
A driver complies with a police officer at a drunk driving checkpoint in Jeju on April 10. [NEWS1]

A man was detained for allegedly attempting to obstruct a DUI test by drinking alcohol after driving — a tactic known in Korea as sultagi — according to Gumi Police in North Gyeongsang on Thursday.
 
The incident occurred around 3:35 a.m. Sunday in Hyeonggok-dong, Gumi, after a witness reported the man for suspected drunk driving. Police responded to the scene, but the suspect reportedly fled and consumed more alcohol at a nearby convenience store before officers could administer a breathalyzer test.
 

The man later admitted he intentionally drank additional alcohol to complicate the test results and avoid a DUI charge, police said.
 
Under the revised Road Traffic Act that took effect on June 4, a person caught drinking after driving to hinder a breathalyzer test faces a prison sentence of one to five years or a fine of between 5 million won ($3,700) and 20 million won, even for a first-time offense. Their driver’s license is also revoked.
 
Gumi Police Chief Kim Dong-wook emphasized that authorities will strictly apply a zero-tolerance policy toward drunk driving and preempt any attempts to avoid breath testing.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags DUI Sultagi Korea

