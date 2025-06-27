Man falls to death from third floor of Incheon Airport
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 13:39
A man in his 30s was found collapsed on the first basement floor of Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport around 8:11 a.m. Friday, just hours before his scheduled flight to Jakarta, Indonesia.
Emergency responders administered CPR and transported him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward, according to the Incheon International Airport Police.
Authorities believe the man fell from the railing in front of counter J on the terminal’s third-floor departure hall. He was scheduled to board a 10:35 a.m. flight.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
