 Yoon Suk Yeol will appear for questioning Saturday, despite denied private entry
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 10:00
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court building on June 16 in southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will appear for questioning by the special counsel team on Saturday, despite officials denying his request to enter through a private underground garage to avoid public exposure.
 
"Regardless of whether there is an agreement on the entry method, he will go tomorrow as planned,” Yoon’s legal team told Yonhap News on Friday. “We’ll attempt to negotiate again at the site tomorrow.” 
 

Related Article

 
Attorneys Kim Hong-il and Song Jin-ho will accompany Yoon during the session.
 
Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team summoned Yoon to appear at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office to answer questions related to his alleged role in the martial law imposition plan. A court rejected the prosecution's arrest warrant request on Wednesday. 
 
While the special counsel's office refused Yoon’s request to use the underground parking garage — citing concerns over perceptions of preferential treatment — it agreed to postpone the questioning by one hour, allowing Yoon to arrive at 10 a.m. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
