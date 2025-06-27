Friday's fortune: Tread lightly, share wisely, stay open
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 07:00
A day of gentle caution, shared wisdom and emotional give-and-take, where some signs thrive on connection and gratitude, while others should tread lightly to avoid conflict or overexertion. Your fortune for Friday, June 27, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid overeating—listen to your body.
🔹 Don’t overexert yourself with physical tasks.
🔹 Be open to others’ views—don’t insist on your way.
🔹 Avoid being rigid or authoritarian.
🔹 Differences in opinions may arise.
🔹 Use kind and gentle words today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay youthful and live with optimism.
🔹 Don’t nitpick small faults.
🔹 Reminisce and share stories from the past.
🔹 Yield on the small things for greater goals.
🔹 Big truths have no barriers—keep your vision wide.
🔹 A partial win today still counts.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 A large family can mean constant turbulence.
🔹 Do good without seeking recognition.
🔹 Avoid favoritism and narrow views.
🔹 Stay balanced between opposing sides.
🔹 It’s easy to envy others—guard against it.
🔹 Be humble no matter your success.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 The more the merrier when it comes to family.
🔹 Your years are medals earned by time.
🔹 More is better—abundance brings options.
🔹 Absorb and internalize what you receive.
🔹 Win even one person to your side.
🔹 Don’t skip group outings or gatherings.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 South
🔹 You may hear news from relatives.
🔹 Manual ways may feel more comforting today.
🔹 Be curious about new things.
🔹 Give freely and accept openly.
🔹 Don’t let petty issues upset you.
🔹 Echo others’ words to build a connection.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Value your own heritage — it’s a strength.
🔹 Both friends and wine get better with age.
🔹 Familiar routines are the most comforting.
🔹 Win-win partnerships may come together.
🔹 You may connect deeply with a superior.
🔹 Financial and personal connections may improve.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Your wisdom shines with your life experience.
🔹 Take the lead at home or work.
🔹 Don’t delay — take care of tasks today.
🔹 Your efforts may finally pay off.
🔹 A good tip or suggestion may come your way.
🔹 Expect praise or recognition.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat foods that are light and easy to digest.
🔹 Confidence is great, but know your limits.
🔹 Offer help without expecting anything in return.
🔹 Break free from routine — go on a trip.
🔹 Grow the pie before thinking of your slice.
🔹 You may find something worth spending on.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Your gains may outweigh any losses.
🔹 Spend a little and still come out ahead.
🔹 A cheerful reason to spend may arise.
🔹 You might find an extra source of income.
🔹 Relationships are wealth — build your network.
🔹 Choose wisely — go for value and efficiency.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You’ll be pleased with multiple choices today.
🔹 The odds are in your favor — go for it.
🔹 The day leans toward growth, not setbacks.
🔹 An enjoyable or fruitful meeting may occur.
🔹 Explore a new and unfamiliar destination.
🔹 Financial fortune may be on the rise.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Loneliness | 🧭 West
🔹 Even difficult bonds are still bonds — treasure them.
🔹 Live a life filled with love and gratitude.
🔹 Peace comes from listening to your spouse.
🔹 Rekindle romance in a committed relationship.
🔹 Love is a delicate dance of give and take.
🔹 A relationship may begin or strengthen.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Consider supplements for your well-being.
🔹 Simplicity beats excess — let go of clutter.
🔹 Today matters more than tomorrow.
🔹 Avoid drinking too much — and never drink and drive.
🔹 Split group costs fairly and clearly.
🔹 A social event or gathering may come up.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)