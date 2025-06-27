Senate passes resolution recognizing South Korea as linchpin of Indo-Pacific peace and stability

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution recognizing Korea as a "linchpin" of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, a senator said Thursday, as it marked the 75th anniversary of the Korean War's outbreak.The office of Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said that on Wednesday, the upper chamber endorsed the resolution, which underscored Korea's rise from the ashes of war to become a "robust market economy, a vibrant democracy, a strong ally of the U.S. and a bedrock contributor to regional stability and the global community."In the resolution, the Senate recognized Korea as a "vital treaty ally and linchpin of peace, security, trade, and democratic values for Northeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region."It also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to maintaining a "strong, modern and fully prepared military force capable of deterring aggression and defending national security interests."Moreover, the resolution called on Americans to remember the Korean War not as the "forgotten war," but as the "noble war" — an endeavor that it said "preserved freedom for millions and exemplified the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the U.S. Armed Forces."The 1950-53 war ended in an armistice agreement, leaving the two Koreas technically at war. The U.S.-led UN Command currently oversees the armistice enforcement.Yonhap