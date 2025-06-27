 Senate passes resolution recognizing South Korea as linchpin of Indo-Pacific peace and stability
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Senate passes resolution recognizing South Korea as linchpin of Indo-Pacific peace and stability

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 09:30
A column of the U.S. 1st Marine Division moves through Chinese lines during its breakout from the Chosin Reservoir with a M-46 medium tank in December 1950. [U.S. NATIONAL ARCHIVES]

A column of the U.S. 1st Marine Division moves through Chinese lines during its breakout from the Chosin Reservoir with a M-46 medium tank in December 1950. [U.S. NATIONAL ARCHIVES]

 
The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution recognizing Korea as a "linchpin" of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, a senator said Thursday, as it marked the 75th anniversary of the Korean War's outbreak.
 
The office of Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said that on Wednesday, the upper chamber endorsed the resolution, which underscored Korea's rise from the ashes of war to become a "robust market economy, a vibrant democracy, a strong ally of the U.S. and a bedrock contributor to regional stability and the global community."
 

Related Article

In the resolution, the Senate recognized Korea as a "vital treaty ally and linchpin of peace, security, trade, and democratic values for Northeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region."
 
It also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to maintaining a "strong, modern and fully prepared military force capable of deterring aggression and defending national security interests."
 
Moreover, the resolution called on Americans to remember the Korean War not as the "forgotten war," but as the "noble war" — an endeavor that it said "preserved freedom for millions and exemplified the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the U.S. Armed Forces."
 
The 1950-53 war ended in an armistice agreement, leaving the two Koreas technically at war. The U.S.-led UN Command currently oversees the armistice enforcement.

Yonhap
tags The United States Korean War Korea

More in World

Suspect in California fertility clinic bombing took own life at jail

Israelis love Trump. But some are unnerved by his vow to 'save' Netanyahu from his corruption trial

Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday

Prosecutor tells jury 'it's time' to convict Sean 'Diddy' Combs as sex trafficking trial near end

How the US used its bunker-buster bombs at Iranian nuclear sites

Related Stories

Korean War memorial installed at Georgia museum

Returning heroes

Korea, U.S. to cooperate in excavating remains of Korean forced laborers killed in Pacific War

Korea, U.S. kick off new round of trade talks in Washington

Mexican security chief confirms cartel family members entered U.S. in a deal with Trump administration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)