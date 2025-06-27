Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday
Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 09:37
President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States signed an agreement with China on Wednesday related to trade but he did not specify what he was talking about.
He made the comment during remarks at a White House event aimed at promoting a government spending bill that he wants Congress to pass by the July 4 holiday.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)