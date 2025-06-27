 Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 09:37
A 3-D-printed miniature model depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese flag and word ″Tariffs″ in this illustration taken on April 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A 3-D-printed miniature model depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese flag and word ″Tariffs″ in this illustration taken on April 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States signed an agreement with China on Wednesday related to trade but he did not specify what he was talking about.
 
He made the comment during remarks at a White House event aimed at promoting a government spending bill that he wants Congress to pass by the July 4 holiday.

Reuters
tags China Tariffs Donald Trump The United States Trade

More in World

Suspect in California fertility clinic bombing took own life at jail

Israelis love Trump. But some are unnerved by his vow to 'save' Netanyahu from his corruption trial

Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday

Prosecutor tells jury 'it's time' to convict Sean 'Diddy' Combs as sex trafficking trial near end

How the US used its bunker-buster bombs at Iranian nuclear sites

Related Stories

China to adjust tariff rates on U.S. goods from May 14, says country's finance ministry

Scientists have lost their jobs or grants in U.S. cuts. Foreign universities want to hire them.

Blue tie, red tie: Four months in, Trump swaps out White House portrait

The Trumpification of American policy

Anti-Trump protesters rally in New York, Washington and elsewhere across the country
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)