 White House says Asian allies can boost defense spending if NATO can
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

White House says Asian allies can boost defense spending if NATO can

Published: 27 Jun. 2025, 09:25
U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo during a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo during a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A White House spokesperson said Thursday that Asian allies can also raise their defense spending if European allies can do it, a remark that reinforced expectations that the Trump administration may demand Korea and other Indo-Pacific allies shoulder a greater share of the security burden.
 
Karoline Leavitt, the spokesperson, made the remarks after North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states agreed this week to increase their defense spending target from 2 percent of GDP to 5 percent by 2035.
 

Related Article

"Look, if our allies in Europe and our NATO allies can do it, I think our allies and our friends in the Asia-Pacific region can do it as well," she said during a press briefing.
 
"But as for our specific relations in those discussions, I'll let the president speak on those," she added.
 
During this week's NATO summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, NATO members committed to spending at least 3.5 percent of their GDP annually on core defense expenditures by 2035, and up to 1.5 percent of GDP on efforts to protect critical infrastructure, defend networks and strengthen the defense industrial base, among others.
 
Earlier this month, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that Korea and other Asian allies are also subject to the "global standard" of spending 5 percent of GDP on defense.
 
Korea's defense budget this year stands at around 61.2 trillion won ($44.6 billion), which is about 2.32 percent of its GDP, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

Yonhap
tags Donald Trump NATO Asia

More in World

Suspect in California fertility clinic bombing took own life at jail

Israelis love Trump. But some are unnerved by his vow to 'save' Netanyahu from his corruption trial

Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday

Prosecutor tells jury 'it's time' to convict Sean 'Diddy' Combs as sex trafficking trial near end

How the US used its bunker-buster bombs at Iranian nuclear sites

Related Stories

In his sole full day at the NATO summit, Trump faces an alliance further shaped to his liking

Lee's decision to skip NATO summit sparks concerns over lost opportunity to meet Trump

Security adviser says Trump is interested in Korean shipbuilding industry, may demand more in defense spending

Trump repeats that NATO members should spend 5 percent of GDP on defense

Trump meets with Zelensky and says higher NATO defense spending may deter future Russian aggression
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)