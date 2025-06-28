Is it safe to travel to Japan?: Korean travelers worry amid July quake rumors

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Many people are concerned about traveling to Japan because of the July megaquake rumor. Is it really dangerous?

People around me are also asking whether it’s safe to travel to Japan. Scientifically speaking, there’s no doubt that the seismic risk is high. The region is always in a state of potential danger until a major earthquake occurs, so preparedness is essential. However, we cannot say with certainty that it will happen in July.

Are swarm quakes a warning sign?

Even in tectonically active regions, it is unusual to see more than 20 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher in the same area over just three days. That indicates a significant buildup of stress. This level of activity could further weaken fault lines and create conditions that make a major earthquake more likely.

Are deep-sea fish considered signs of impending seismic activity?

When stress accumulates along fault zones, it can generate electric fields that cause unusual animal behavior — such as deep-sea fish rising to the surface or toads suddenly moving downhill in large numbers. However, there are many other possible reasons why deep-sea fish might surface, so their appearance cannot be definitively interpreted as a sign of an impending earthquake.