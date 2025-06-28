J-Hope's ‘Killin’ It Girl scores two-week streak on British chart
Published: 28 Jun. 2025, 14:28
- PARK EUN-JEE
A new single by J-Hope of BTS has stayed on the top British chart for two consecutive weeks.
The British Official Singles Chart Top 100 showed "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)" at No. 81, following the initial entry at No. 30, his highest position on the chart in his solo career.
J-Hope had previously peaked at No. 37 with "on the street" (2023) and No. 42 with "Sweet Dreams."
"Killin' It Girl," released June 13, topped iTunes charts in 61 countries.
