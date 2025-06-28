 J-Hope's ‘Killin’ It Girl scores two-week streak on British chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

J-Hope's ‘Killin’ It Girl scores two-week streak on British chart

Published: 28 Jun. 2025, 14:28
J-Hope of boyband BTS performs during his solo concert at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan this year. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

J-Hope of boyband BTS performs during his solo concert at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan this year. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
A new single by J-Hope of BTS has stayed on the top British chart for two consecutive weeks.  
 
The British Official Singles Chart Top 100 showed "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)" at No. 81, following the initial entry at No. 30, his highest position on the chart in his solo career.
 
J-Hope had previously peaked at No. 37 with "on the street" (2023) and No. 42 with "Sweet Dreams."
 
"Killin' It Girl," released June 13, topped iTunes charts in 61 countries.  
 
 

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea BTS J-Hope

More in K-pop

J-Hope's ‘Killin’ It Girl scores two-week streak on British chart

SHINee's Onew to kick off solo concert in Seoul, Tokyo

Rosé featured on Alex Warren's 'On My Mind'

Girl group aespa's single 'Dirty Work' passes 1 million preorders

IZ*ONE's Yena, BTS's Jin to share stage in Saturday concert

Related Stories

BTS' J-Hope tops iTunes charts in 61 countries with 'Killin' It Girl'

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady

J-Hope announces 'Hope On The Stage' tour, kicking off in Seoul

J-Hope begins the 'third take' of his life after completing military service

BTS's J-Hope returns with 'Sweet Dreams' as world tour kicks off
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)