Seoul, Washington launch working-level talks on 5% defense spending target
Published: 28 Jun. 2025, 11:31 Updated: 28 Jun. 2025, 11:47
South Korea and the United States have begun working-level talks on increasing Seoul’s defense spending, modeled after a new NATO commitment to raise military budgets to 5 percent of GDP, according to senior officials.
The talks could shape the agenda for the first summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Wi Sung-lac, national security adviser to President Lee, confirmed the U.S. request during a briefing with reporters on June 26 after returning from the NATO summit in the Netherlands.
“The U.S. is making similar requests to several allies, just as it did with NATO,” Wi said. “South Korea has also received such a request, and working-level discussions are underway. These issues are currently being reviewed through security consultations.”
The U.S. Department of Defense publicly stated on June 19 that it expects its global allies — including those in Asia — to meet a new defense spending benchmark of 5 percent of GDP, aligning with NATO’s revised targets. South Korea’s current defense budget accounts for about 2.3 percent of GDP based on 2020 figures.
Wi’s remarks were seen as confirmation that Washington had formally conveyed the request to Seoul and that talks were already in progress.
Cost-sharing pressure
The proposed increase goes beyond South Korea’s existing cost-sharing commitments for U.S. troop deployments under the bilateral Special Measures Agreement (SMA). The SMA covers personnel, logistics, and infrastructure costs and has historically limited room for significant increases.
During Trump’s first term, Washington pressed Seoul for a fivefold increase in its SMA contribution, a demand that ultimately failed amid domestic backlash and legal constraints. Observers say the push for a NATO-style spending model is intended to broaden the scope of allied contributions beyond traditional cost-sharing.
NATO member states recently agreed to increase defense budgets to a combined 5 percent of GDP — 3.5 percent for direct defense and 1.5 percent for related investments — by 2035. The formula is designed to offer flexibility to member states while signaling stronger burden-sharing.
Wi acknowledged the “3.5 + 1.5” structure, adding that South Korea has not yet committed to a specific approach. “We are still determining how to respond,” he said.
A more favorable starting point for Korea?
South Korea may be better positioned than some NATO countries to meet such targets. Its annual defense budget surpassed 60 trillion won ($44 billion) in 2023. According to the country’s midterm defense plan, spending is projected to grow by an average of 7 percent annually, reaching around 80 trillion won by 2028 — or roughly 3 percent of GDP — and surpassing 100 trillion won in the early 2030s.
Officials are considering allocating the remaining 2 percent gap under the NATO formula through indirect investments in defense-related fields such as basic science, education, and critical infrastructure.
Expanding research and development in military technologies and materials is also on the table. This aligns with South Korea’s long-term goal of becoming one of the world’s top four defense exporters.
Park Ihn-hwi, an international studies professor at Ewha Womans University, said the country should not accept the 5 percent target at face value.
“NATO members currently spend less than 2 percent of their GDP on defense, while Korea is already contributing more,” he said. “Even if the 5 percent rule is accepted, it would make more sense to focus on increasing R & D in areas related to emerging security threats such as Russia and the Middle East. That would maximize mutual benefits.”
During his trip, Wi also met with U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio. The two agreed on the urgency of holding a Lee-Trump summit soon.
“We are currently in discussions on trade and security matters,” Wi said. “There is shared understanding that these talks should be consolidated to prepare for a successful summit.”
His comments suggest that tariffs and defense spending are likely to be the two main agenda items and that the issues may be linked in the broader context of alliance management.
Translated from JoongAng Sunday using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOO JI-HYE, LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
