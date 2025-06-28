Seoul, Washington launch working-level talks on 5% defense spending target

Chinese student busted for drone footage of U.S. aircraft carrier, other military assets

KAI signs second KF-21 deal with DAPA worth 2.39 trillion won

White House says Asian allies can boost defense spending if NATO can

New vice defense minister vows to build 'overwhelming' AI-based military capabilities

Related Stories

Korea to attend NATO defense ministers' meeting for first time

Yoon Suk Yeol to meet NATO chief, U.S. defense secretary next week

Korean embassy in Brussels will be mission to NATO too

IP4 defense leaders to meet on margins of NATO meeting this week

South Korean delegation to brief NATO, EU officials on North's troop deployment to Russia