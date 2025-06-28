 Ex-President Yoon appears for special counsel questioning over martial law bid
Published: 28 Jun. 2025, 10:08 Updated: 28 Jun. 2025, 14:09
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District on June 28. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for questioning by a special counsel team on Saturday over insurrection charges related to his martial law declaration in December.
 

Yoon arrived at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul at 9:56 a.m. for questioning about the Dec. 3 martial law imposition, two weeks after the special counsel probe was launched.
 
The questioning begun at 10:14 a.m, according to the special counsel team.  
 
He declined to answer reporters’ questions as he enters the prosecution office through the main ground-level entrance.
 
This marks the ousted president's first appearance before an investigative body in about five months, following his arrest and questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in January.
 
The Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District on June 27, 2025. [YONHAP]

In addition to his insurrection charges in connection with the failed martial law bid, Yoon is accused of ordering the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block his arrest when the CIO attempted to execute a warrant in January, and directing the PSS to delete classified data involving top military commanders after the martial law declaration.
 
Earlier, Yoon's team had requested that he be allowed to enter privately through the underground parking lot, but the request was denied.
 
Shortly after his arrival, Yoon's legal team issued a statement strongly condemning the special counsel team, accusing it of staging a "political show" pertaining to the summoning of the former president.
 
"(The special counsel team) must not unilaterally notify the suspect or publicly expose the suspect's appearance in a way that infringes on their rights," it said.
 
It marked the first time Yoon was questioned inside the prosecutors' office where he once served as a prosecutor and where he himself led a special counsel team investigating former President Park Geun-hye's influence-peddling scandal.
 

BY PARK EUN-JEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]


