Genesis Cheongju showcases the beauty of metal, from cars to art
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 09:00
- SARAH CHEA
CHEONGJU, North Chungcheong — From art exhibitions to talk shows with metal craft artists and mood lamp making, Genesis Cheongju is more than just a car dealership — it's a space where culture is created and experienced through automobiles, as Hyundai Motor envisions.
Looking at its exterior, with a 60-meter-long (197-foot-long) wooden canopy and three glass facades, it feels less like a typical car dealership and more like a sophisticated contemporary art museum.
Entering it — the largest Genesis showroom in the world — you're greeted by a nature-inspired scent, a fragrance developed exclusively by Genesis that you won’t find anywhere else.
The Genesis Cheongju was newly opened in April in North Chungcheong, with six floors above ground and two below, with a total floor area of 6,953 square meters (74,841 square feet). It's the only place where the entire Genesis lineup is on display — and every model is available for a test drive.
Located next to a department store and shopping outlet, the Cheongju branch offers convenient accessibility. It’s well connected to highways leading anywhere, and with the presence of the SK hynix factory, the city has a large population with a balanced mix of young and middle-aged residents.
"On weekends, the space welcomes up to 300 visitors, often with a waiting list, and on weekdays, it sees a steady flow of around 100 guests," said curator Kang Hyeon during a press tour on Thursday. "The test drive course spans 56 kilometers (34.8 miles) one way and includes a scenic route to one of Cheongju’s most beautiful landmarks, the Daecheong Dam."
From the third to the fifth floor, a total of 10 vehicles are displayed in spacious areas, making the environment very comfortable — unlike other showrooms where cars are tightly packed together. Genesis experts are always on hand to provide detailed explanations and discuss pricing.
After exploring the lineup, visitors can head to the fifth floor to view a special collaborative exhibition titled "Time's Garden" by metal craft artist Cho Sung-ho, showcasing a variety of exquisite metal artwork, which runs to July 6.
The sixth floor is designed as a lounge space where various programs are held, including workshops for making mood lamps using traditional Korean paper. There is also a lounge space exclusive to Genesis owners, which serves as a cafe-like space where visitors can relax and enjoy coffee while waiting.
More than eight out of 10 visitors use the lounge, Hyundai said.
"Genesis Cheongju serves three key purposes; first, it allows Genesis customers to gain a deeper understanding of the brand and experience it firsthand through test drives. Second, it goes beyond cars to showcase what Genesis truly represents as a brand," said Song Min-kyu, global head of Genesis, during the tour. "Finally, it acts as a community hub for Cheongju, creating a space that encourages visitors to visit again and again, not just for the cars, but for the experience itself."
The Cheongju showroom is the latest bet by the brand to revitalize its sales in the Korean market. Genesis sold a total of 9,517 vehicles in Korea in May, down 6.1 percent compared to the same month last year.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
