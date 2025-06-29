HD Hyundai to supply equipment to Norwegian data centers
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 09:00
- KIM JU-YEON
HD Hyundai Electric has partnered with Norway’s Bulk Infrastructure to supply power equipment for the company’s data center projects as part of a broader push into Europe’s rapidly growing energy infrastructure market, the Korean manufacturer said Sunday.
The firms signed a memorandum of understanding that gives HD Hyundai Electric priority access to upcoming tenders for power equipment, including transformers and high-voltage circuit breakers, in Bulk Infrastructure’s ongoing data center construction projects. The two companies also plan to continue cooperating on environmentally friendly high-voltage circuit breaker supply.
Bulk Infrastructure currently operates five data centers across Norway and Denmark. HD Hyundai Electric previously signed a contract to supply ultra-high voltage transformers to Bulk’s data center in Vennesla, Norway.
The signing ceremony was attended by Yang Jae-cheol, executive vice president and head of power sales at HD Hyundai Electric, and Torbjorn Moe, chief business development officer at Bulk Infrastructure.
The International Energy Agency expects data centers to consume around 70 terawatt-hours of electricity this year, making the region one of the top three data center power consumers globally alongside the United States and China, according to a 2024 report. The agency also forecast data centers' global power consumption to increase by an average of 15 percent annually through 2030, four times faster than the growth rate of overall electricity demand.
HD Hyundai Electric entered the Scottish market in May and recently signed a 40 billion won ($29 million) contract with the Danish state-run utility Energinet to supply high-voltage transformers.
“The agreement creates a critical foothold in Europe’s data center market and brings us closer to our goal of expanding our market share in the region,” said an HD Hyundai Electric spokesperson. “We plan to strengthen our technology competitiveness by developing environmentally friendly power equipment tailored to the European market through our local research institutes in countries such as Switzerland and Hungary.”
