Hyundai, Kia claim 11 percent U.S. market share in January-May

Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia claimed a combined 11 percent share of the U.S. auto market in the January-May period despite import tariffs, a U.S. market tracker said Sunday.The two carmakers posted combined sales of 752,778 units in the first five months of the year, accounting for 11 percent of the U.S. market, according to U.S. Wards Intelligence.The figure marks a 0.5 percentage-point increase from the 10.5 percent market share they recorded in the same period last year.Hyundai accounted for 5.8 percent with 400,116 units sold, while Kia took up 5.2 percent with 352,662 units."The carmakers secured an ample supply of vehicles as part of efforts to minimize the impact of U.S. import tariffs, resulting in the record market share," an industry official said.He added that the increased number of gasoline hybrid models in their lineups also helped boost market share in one of the world's most significant automobile markets.Global demand for gasoline hybrid models is rising amid a slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) sales.However, the companies remain cautious, as they may have to raise vehicle prices to reflect the 25 percent auto tariffs that took effect on April 3.On top of the existing tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump has said he might further increase auto tariffs "in the not-too-distant future" to defend American autoworkers.Yonhap