Hyundai, Kia's platform-based EV sales exceed 1 million units

Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia saw their cumulative sales of electric vehicles (EVs) built on a dedicated EV platform exceed 1 million units in May, despite a slowdown in global EV demand, company data showed Sunday.The two carmakers' combined sales of EV passenger vehicles reached 1,024,948 units as of last month, according to their investor relations data.Hyundai Motor Group launched its first EV model based on the dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Hyundai Ioniq 5, in February 2021.Other E-GMP-based models include Hyundai's Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9, the GV60 from Hyundai's premium Genesis brand, and Kia's EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6 and EV9.Nearly 80 percent of E-GMP-based EVs were sold outside of Korea. The Ioniq 5 was the best-selling model, with cumulative sales reaching 417,000 units.When including EV sales not based on the E-GMP platform, the two companies' total cumulative EV sales came to 2,006,279 units as of last month.Yonhap