 Samyang Foods' market cap exceeds 10 trillion won amid Buldak boom
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samyang Foods' market cap exceeds 10 trillion won amid Buldak boom

Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 14:20
This photo, taken on May 16, shows Samyang Foods' Buldak ramyeon products on display at a large discount store in Seoul. [YONHAP]

This photo, taken on May 16, shows Samyang Foods' Buldak ramyeon products on display at a large discount store in Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
The market capitalization of Samyang Foods, known for its globally popular Buldak spicy ramyeon, has exceeded 10 trillion won ($7.3 billion) for the first time, helped by robust sales of the Buldak series, the main bourse said Sunday.
 
On Friday, the company ranked 54th in market capitalization, reaching 10.049 trillion won based on a closing price of 1,334,000 won per share, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
 

Related Article

 
Samyang Foods' stock price has doubled from a year earlier and skyrocketed from around 40,000 won at the end of 2016, driven by continued viral food-eating challenges and the popularity of Buldak ramyeon's extreme spiciness.
 
The company recently expanded one of its three domestic plants to meet rising global demand for its products.
 
In addition to its domestic facilities, Samyang plans to begin construction of its first overseas plant in China next month. The company currently operates in China, Japan, Indonesia, the Netherlands and the U.S.
 
Last year, Samyang's sales surged 45 percent on-year to 1.73 trillion won due to strong demand for its Buldak ramyeon series in the U.S. and China. It earned 77 percent of its total revenue from overseas markets.
 
Brokerages expect Samyang's operating profit will jump 51 percent on-year to 135.2 billion won in the second quarter and sales will rise 31 percent to 554.6 billion won.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Samyang Foods Buldak noodles

More in Industry

Hyundai, Kia's platform-based EV sales exceed 1 million units

Samyang Foods' market cap exceeds 10 trillion won amid Buldak boom

Hyundai, Kia claim 11 percent U.S. market share in January-May

Genesis Cheongju showcases the beauty of metal, from cars to art

HD Hyundai to supply equipment to Norwegian data centers

Related Stories

Samyang Foods says Denmark's Buldak recall based on spice miscalculation

Samyang Foods sets ambitious Middle East goals with partner

Still hot

Buldak Ramen maker to spice up Coachella with exclusive partnership

Samyang's overseas sales hit record high as China, U.S. investments pay off
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)