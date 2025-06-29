Paper, parades and Pink Guards: Fans flock to central Seoul for 'Squid Game' finale event
KIM JI-YE
On any ordinary day, the thick, heavy air at Seoul Plaza on Saturday may have been unbearable, with moist humidity clinging to the skin and hinting at an impending downpour. But for fans of “Squid Game” (2021-), the discomfort was little more than background noise as a finale event celebrating the series' three-season run was about to begin.
Hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in partnership with Netflix, the “Squid Game” event took place in central Seoul’s Gwanghwamun and Seoul Plaza on Saturday, launching the “K-Content Seoul Travel Week.” Running from Saturday to July 6, the campaign aims to boost Seoul tourism by spotlighting locations featured in popular Korean dramas.
Saturday’s kickoff was entirely dedicated to "Squid Game," however, and featured a parade, fan gatherings and a preparade celebration.
A farewell party beyond the screen
Before the parade began, a preparade event was held from 4 p.m. at Seoul Plaza.
Despite the drama’s R-rated content, the area was packed with fans of all ages and nationalities. And it was clear that Netflix and the Seoul city government had gone all out to ensure attendees walked away with unforgettable memories — bringing “Squid Game” to life beyond the screen.
Actors dressed as characters from the show, such as the Recruiter and Pink Guards, wandered the plaza, inviting passersby to play a round of ddakji chigi (throwing folded paper).
When asked if there were any volunteers, hands shot up from the crowd, eager to join in on the fun — an enthusiastic contrast to the tense game scenes depicted in the drama. Players ranged from children to adults familiar with the game to curious foreign fans giving it a try for the first time.
“It was harder than I thought,” said Fatima Minuzzi, 39, from the United States, after playing ddakji chigi for the first time.
“I only learned the games by watching the show, so playing them was fun.”
Though the series is coming to a close after three seasons, the event felt more like a festive celebration than a farewell.
Many fans came dressed to match the "Squid Game" theme, showcasing their love and appreciation for the show. Among them was Xann Huang, 36, from Singapore, who brought her family along. Her 4-year-old daughter Xariel stole the spotlight, dressed as the show's infamous robot doll Young-hee. People around them gushed over how adorable she looked.
“It just happened that I went to Thailand for traveling just last week,” Huang said. “I saw the costume, so I got it for her, and also in anticipation of season three. It just came in nicely.”
Lee Jin-ju, 25, and Lee Ju-won, 23, both came dressed as Pink Guards after winning lottery tickets for the fan event. The fan event was open only to those who entered the ticket draw, with winners already having been announced on June 20.
The fan event was held on Saturday evening, with the cast and director from all three seasons taking the stage to greet fans. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk and the show's cast members, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee You-mi, Park Hae-soo and Choi Seung-hyun, also known as T.O.P of Big Bang, attended the event.
“I'm a big fan and I heard the cast of season one would all be here, so I applied for the event and was lucky enough to come,” Lee Jin-ju, who is a big fan of actor Park Hae-soo, who appeared in the first season, said. “I wanted to see them up close."
Despite the scorching heat and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), many danced along to the show’s soundtrack, seemingly forgetting about the sweltering weather.
“Oh it's amazing," said Jem Kozak, 38, from Hawaii, said. She was also dressed in a pink dress, inspired by the show's signature color, pink. “I get to be here, I get to feel the energy. Just being here feels amazing.”
From Korea to the world
From beginning to end, the event felt less like a local fan gathering and more like a global celebration — proving how much “Squid Game” has raised the reach and reputation of Korean content worldwide.
Thousands of international visitors joined the festivities across both Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun, where the parade began. The parade was held along Sejongdae-ro, stretching from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza.
Families, couples, friends and tourists lined up eagerly and patiently along Sejongdae-ro, fighting against the pesky lovebugs and the heat, waiting for the parade to begin.
When the parade began — despite it starting nearly 30 minutes late — everyone started to cheer and take out their phones to capture the moment.
Hundreds of Pink Guards, including some forming a marching band, made their way down the road. The band played the show’s iconic soundtrack music, bringing the show and its energy into real life.
Actors dressed as the mysterious Recruiters, portrayed by actor Gong Yoo in the show, and the game's players in numbered uniforms joined the parade. Floats and displays representing the show’s signature games were also showcased, including dalgona (melted Korean sugar candy), the O/X vote, the mingle game, jump rope with Young-hee and Cheol-su and the massive piggy bank filled with prize money.
As the large, colorful floats passed by, children watched with wide eyes, often prompted by parents explaining what each display represented — as there is a high chance that the children didn’t see the show.
Foreigners made up a large portion of the crowd and were just as captivated by the celebrations.
“I just love seeing all the floats kind of depict the games from the seasons,” Gabbie Pangan, 29, said, adding that she liked the Pink Guards.
“The band was really cool, too,” Kai Madrigal, who was with Pangan, added.
Many attendees also spoke about the global impact of the show, saying it was what drew them to the event and made them fall in love with “Squid Game.”
“Some years ago, [Korean content] wasn’t as famous as it is right now [in our country],” said Daniela Perez from Colombia, saying the message of the show goes beyond borders.
Others expressed appreciation. “We admire the director for creating such a masterpiece that brought Korean culture and Korean traditional game all over the world,” Majid Mushtaq, 33, from Pakistan, said.
The latest season of “Squid Game” is currently on Netflix.
