Just B's Bain says he had more to gain than lose when deciding to come out as gay
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 18:43
LIM JEONG-WON
Singer Bain, a member of boy band Just B who became one of the first K-pop idols to come out publicly as gay, said that he found the courage to do so because he "might gain more" than what he might lose, in a recent interview with the BBC.
Bain said during the interview, which was released on Saturday, that the time he spent “hiding” his sexual orientation was painful for him.
He said that he realized he was gay in his teens, and that after becoming an idol trainee, he had no other choice but to hide it.
Bain, who debuted as a member of the six-member boy group Just B in 2021, has been steadily releasing albums and gradually expanding his fandom since.
But during that time, he felt that being gay was something that was “not allowed” in the K-pop scene, he said during the BBC interview.
“It wasn't something I questioned [...] I just thought I had no choice,” the singer said. “There was no one else [around me that was gay]. I thought I could just pretend and keep going.”
“I was so overwhelmed, I thought maybe I can't be an idol at all,” Bain said. “I felt I'd been hiding so much. "
Bain said that he first opened up to his mother about his sexuality three years ago, and she was “sad” at first but eventually accepted what he had to say.
He said that later his team members and agency also encouraged him to come out.
Bain came out publicly during Just B’s Los Angeles concert in April this year, during which he said “Before I start the next song, I want to share something with you guys: I’m proud to be part of the LGBTQ community!”
His announcement was met with cheers, applause and screams from the crowd and fans who clapped for Bain as he went on to sing Lady Gaga’s pride anthem, “Born This Way" (2011).
Bain said that some people in the K-pop industry had warned him that he would lose fans if he came out, but added that he thought society was changing and he would “gain more” from coming out.
The singer said that on the day he came out, several fans came to him and thanked him for his courage, confessing that they were also members of the LGBTQ community.
“They thanked me and I thought to myself 'I should have done this sooner,’” Bain said. “I've spent so long pretending [...] I realized that because I came out, others felt safe to do so too."
